Trading Places | Executive appointments

Fintech company Ozow has appointed Catherine Korsten as chief growth officer (CGO).

She has almost 20 years of experience in traditional finance, portfolio management and high-volume payment sectors.

She began her career in the world of stockbroking and hedge fund management, but moved into the payments industry via Flash (a subsidiary of the Pepkor group).

Ozow interim CEO Rachel Cowan said: “Catherine’s leadership style and her commitment to fostering talent will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide world-class payment solutions that drive financial inclusion across the country.”

Korsten said: “I am deeply passionate about the small and micro business sector. This sector is the engine of our economy, yet it remains underserved. My goal is to ensure we aren’t just solving problems the same old way but going to the grassroots to understand what is required for true financial inclusion.”

Tetra Pak MD for Southern Africa Wael Khoury. (Supplied)

Tetra Pak has appointed Wael Khoury as the MD for Southern Africa. He succeeds Klaus Plenge, who has led the business for the past four years.

Khoury brings more than 25 years of global experience within Tetra Pak, having held senior leadership roles across various regions, including Australia, the Middle East and North Africa. His most recent post was MD of Tetra Pak Egypt Area.

Khoury said: “I’m honoured to take on this new role and to continue building on the strong foundation laid by the Southern Africa team. Tetra Pak’s purpose — to make food safe and available everywhere — continues to inspire us to do more for our customers, our people and our planet. I look forward to working with our partners to advance sustainable growth, strengthen local collaboration, and bring innovative solutions that benefit the region’s food industry and communities.”

Thamani has appointed Thuto Motsie as CEO.

Thamani CEO Thuto Motsie. (Supplied)

He is a chartered accountant who spent three years in audit with Deloitte Africa, including a secondment to Deloitte’s Washington office. He has been with Thamani since 2016 as a partner.

Motsie said: “Our aim is to be recognised as a tier two professional services firm by 2035. What sets us apart is our commitment to solutionist thinking. We don’t simply bill by the hour but provide lasting, technology-driven solutions that help clients scale their operations.”

