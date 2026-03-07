How to become a millionaire

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If you want to become a millionaire, you need to invest consistently, advises Danilo Acquisto. Stock photo.

Who doesn’t want to be a millionaire? Turns out it may not be completely unattainable — but it takes loads of discipline.

“Unemployment, inequality and the weight of supporting extended family” make it hard for many, though poor spending habits can also get in the way, says Danilo Acquisto, Good Hope FM host and programme director for the Social Justice Lecture.

“From my experience, behaviour plays a big role once income starts coming in. We upgrade our lifestyles too quickly. We compare ourselves. We confuse looking successful with being financially stable.”

Acquisto advises: