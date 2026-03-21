How to keep burnout at bay

Burnout is the debilitating emotional, physical and mental exhaustion due to unrelenting, unmanaged stress. According to various workplace surveys compiled in 2025, more than 43% of employees globally report burnout, up from 38% just two years earlier.
“Burnout isn’t caused by a lack of treats or incentives — it’s the result of a chronic mismatch between what’s being asked of people and what they realistically have the capacity to give,” says Jean Rodrigues, a coach supervisor at the South African College of Applied Psychology.
She advises:
- Wellness days and spa vouchers cannot undo unrealistic workloads and vague boundaries;
- Burnout highlights the deeper structural and systemic issues within an organisation;
- Companies with a strong coaching culture have leaders who check on their teams’ capacity and energy, not just results;
- People need to be able to communicate their limits without fear of judgment or reprisal;
- A culture of clear communication results in fewer misunderstandings and unnecessary urgency; and
- Coaching helps teams to process stress rather than suffer alone in silence.