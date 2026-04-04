Careers

How to shine in hybrid companies

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

Maitland Fund Services has found an extra level of efficiency and service in the pivot to home-based working, and will retain a 'hybrid-light' model for the workforce. Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN

Managers are not able to assess their team members’ abilities in hybrid and remote working conditions, so workers have to become more intentional in their work.

Workers must take ownership of their trajectory, says Sholina Durga, MD for distance learning and MBA at Richfield.

“You need to build the skills and visibility that move you forward ... In a hybrid workplace, it is not enough to just show up. Your career growth comes from making yourself visible in meaningful ways, taking deliberate steps to develop your skills, and creating the kind of impact that others cannot ignore.”

She advises:

  • Assess your strengths and how they align with your employer’s goals, then fill in any gaps through courses or updates to existing qualifications;
  • Commit to learning how to use AI;
  • Put time and effort into building your network – people in your industry or company who can help open doors for you; and
  • People will often make decisions based on your reputation, so make sure you are known to be a reliable and professional hard worker. – Margaret Harris

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