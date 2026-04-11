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How To turn around a problem team

Margaret Harris

Margaret Harris

While we have made progress as a nation, which is commendable, there is still a significant gap between male and female representation in the boardrooms, notes the writer. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGE
It won’t happen overnight, but it will if you lead with intention and emotional intelligence. Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGE

Congratulations, you’ve been promoted. Sorry about the problem team you now have to lead.

“You don’t have to be the saviour who swoops in and fixes everything. Your job isn’t to rescue - it’s to reset. Reset the system, re-engage your people, and rediscover the team’s purpose. It won’t happen overnight, but it will if you lead with intention and emotional intelligence,” says executive coach Anja van Beek.

She advises:

  • Find the strengths and illuminate them, they may be hard to locate, but every team has some;
  • Make contact with other departments and make an effort to change the narrative on your team;
  • Be clear about what success looks like and set small targets to help improve morale, sharing wins in meetings, emails and with your boss;
  • Talk about what is not working and how to fix it without pointing fingers;
  • Even if the problem looks like a people issue, mostly it is the system that needs fixing, look at the processes, structure and culture. - Margaret Harris

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