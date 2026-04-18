How to make deaf workers feel welcome

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As more South African companies commit to employing more deaf workers, it is important to ensure everything possible is done to create a supportive environment.

“Our work is not only about placement but also about creating access, dignity and long-term opportunity. Most companies are not unwilling; they are simply unsure about how communication will work and whether they will be able to support a deaf employee effectively,” said Shubnum Nabbi-Maharaj, director at DEAFinition, which prepares deaf workers for the workplace.

She advised:

Deafness is a difference in language and not a limitation.

A willingness to learn South African Sign Language (SASL), an official language since 2023, and about deaf culture, visual communication and how to understand the needs of deaf colleagues is an excellent start.

Everyone benefits when communication is improved to include deaf people.

The SASL DEAFinition app contains more than 10,000 signs with video to facilitate communication in the workplace.

Companies must encourage curiosity and a willingness to learn from mistakes among both hearing and deaf workers.

Business Times