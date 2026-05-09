How to use training to retain staff

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We should treat our employees as our internal customers, constantly striving to improve their professional experience and capabilities, says Training Force MD Daniel Orelowitz.

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High churn rates cost companies, not just financially but in lost productivity and institutional knowledge too.

“We should treat our employees as our internal customers, constantly striving to improve their professional experience and capabilities. In a competitive market, providing a salary is the bare minimum; providing a future is what secures loyalty,” says Training Force MD Daniel Orelowitz.

He advises:

Every role should have someone who is “second in responsibility”, who is being mentored for that position to create a pipeline within the organisation;

Internal candidates have many advantages over outside recruits, including already understanding the business, the industry and the corporate culture;

Continuous learning makes employees feel valued and ensures they are motivated and engaged, as gaining new qualifications provides a sense of accomplishment;

A proactive approach to training shows employees that they have a future in the organisation; and

Companies need to put systems in place that audit job specifications, identify which skills are needed and ensure managers proactively develop future leaders.

Business Times