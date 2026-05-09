MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Going for gold

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What does your work as a junior metallurgist involve?

The primary objective of my role is to ensure efficient gold extraction from slurry ores.

What drew you to study metallurgy?

I am a chemical engineer by qualification. The discipline is broad and often referred to as producing “universal engineers”, which allows us to work in diverse fields such as metallurgy and banking. My undergrad modules also included both hydrometallurgy and pyrometallurgy, which sparked my interest in the mining sector. Given the significant role the mining industry plays in the South African economy, I was motivated to contribute to it.

Additionally, my master’s research also focused on mineral processing, specifically validating a dynamic model for slurry transport in tumbling mills. Since milling is central to most mining operations, this experience is highly relevant.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

I enjoy the following:

Working with process and engineering departments to achieve high recoveries and meet production targets (gold, tonnages, grade, and so on);

Analysing and interpreting data to solve problems, and sending reports to management;

Recommending and implementing process improvements and seeing the benefits; and

Assisting graduates and interns, while also learning from them.

What do you find most challenging about your work?

The pressure of consistently meeting monthly production targets and the need to continually prove myself, particularly as a woman in a male-dominated industry. Persistence and resilience have been essential in overcoming these challenges.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

My older brother was my biggest inspiration and role model. He often spoke about studying engineering, and I found myself wanting to follow the same path, even before fully understanding what it meant. In high school, I developed a strong interest in mathematics and science, especially chemistry, and enjoyed solving complex problems. I once asked my brother whether chemical engineering was a good career choice with good job opportunities, and he encouraged me to pursue it. That conversation stayed with me, as it was our last conversation before he passed in 2013. I was determined to succeed, not only for myself but also to make him and my parents proud, particularly as he was unable to complete his civil engineering degree.

What is the best career advice you have ever received?

Pursue a chemical engineering degree;

Choose an industry where you can grow and make a meaningful impact; and

Never stop learning and developing yourself.

Business Times