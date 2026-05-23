How to future-proof your career

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Many of the skills they are looking for are not specific to any single profession or role. Instead, they are competencies and attributes that show you can be productive and adaptable.

Having the skills and qualities that will allow you to thrive in a fast-changing working environment can make you more hireable.

“Around the world, we are seeing employers look beyond domain expertise and formal qualifications when they are assessing potential hires. Many of the skills they are looking for are not specific to any single profession or role. Instead, they are competencies and attributes that show you can be productive and adaptable in the modern workplace,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet.

She suggests the following transferable skills: