How to future-proof your career

Having the skills and qualities that will allow you to thrive in a fast-changing working environment can make you more hireable.
“Around the world, we are seeing employers look beyond domain expertise and formal qualifications when they are assessing potential hires. Many of the skills they are looking for are not specific to any single profession or role. Instead, they are competencies and attributes that show you can be productive and adaptable in the modern workplace,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager at Pnet.
She suggests the following transferable skills:
- Most jobs involve using technology, so knowing how to use AI tools has become a basic requirement for many roles;
- Most employers are looking for negotiation, communication and EQ skills;
- Learn how to interpret data, make good decisions, adapt and produce creative solutions;
- Leadership skills and the ability to take ownership, show initiative and guide others are needed throughout organisations; and
- Strong organisational skills, including time management, prioritisation, planning, budgeting and the ability to manage multiple projects, make you more productive and effective.
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