MY BRILLIANT CAREER | From legal briefs to cows in the field

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Did you always want to be a farmer?

I didn’t take a conventional route into farming. I grew up on a dairy farm in the Tsitsikamma but studied law and then worked as a corporate commercial attorney at ENS in Cape Town.

While I enjoyed the intellectual challenge of law, my husband and I had always dreamt of living closer to nature. Around the same time, my dad began planning for succession on the farm and approached us about returning to the Tsitsikamma.

It was a big decision. I had no formal agricultural training, and there was a steep learning curve. I relied heavily on guidance from my dad, our management team, consultants and other farmers. Five years ago, I took over primary responsibility for the farm, and today I manage the business alongside a dedicated team.

What does a typical workday look like?

I took over primary responsibility for Robhoek farm five years ago. While my dad and I still work closely together, I oversee bookkeeping, compliance, labour, supplier relationships and the day-to-day operations on the farm, supported by an excellent management team.

A typical day usually starts with some admin on my computer at home before getting my kids ready for school; once they’re off to school, I head to the dairy.

Dairy farming is largely routine-driven. Mondays start with a management meeting where we plan the week ahead and co-ordinate work with the team. Regular tasks include vet visits, dipping, weighing heifers, milk sampling, irrigation, measuring pastures and allocating grazing. I also try to spend time every day checking in with staff at the calf hutches and walking through the herds. That said, as anyone in dairy knows, the day rarely goes exactly according to plan.

What are the main challenges facing farmers at present?

Many of the biggest challenges farmers face today are factors beyond our direct control. In my experience, one of the most challenging aspects of farming is that you can do everything right and still be affected by events such as severe weather, disease outbreaks or sudden increases in input costs.

In dairy farming specifically, costs such as feed, fuel, fertiliser and electricity continue to rise, while farmers have limited influence over the price they receive for their milk. Climate-related challenges are also becoming more noticeable.

At the same time, farmers are expected to produce food sustainably, adopt new technologies and remain financially viable, often while navigating circumstances they cannot control.

⁠What mistakes have taught you lessons you still apply?

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learnt is that there are very few shortcuts in farming. Enthusiasm alone isn’t enough to make a new idea successful.

I’ve also learnt the importance of listening to the people around you. I’ve come to appreciate the value of drawing on the experience of my management team, staff, consultants and fellow farmers before making important decisions.

Another lesson is that mistakes are inevitable, particularly in an industry where so many variables are outside your control.