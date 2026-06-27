MY BRILLIANT CAREER | My work is an absolute form of art

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What does a design engineer do?

GIBB is a consulting firm, so we are on the design side of engineering as opposed to contracting. My primary role in the team involves the geometric design of roads and the associated stormwater drainage, together with the project documentation. I am also involved in land acquisition, site supervision and training of junior staff.

Your route to becoming an engineer was not simple; what did the challenges you faced teach you about yourself?

I learnt that I am more resilient than I thought, and, most importantly, that I don’t have to be a victim of my circumstances.

What do you enjoy most about your work?

I definitely enjoy the challenge. I think of my work as a puzzle of many pieces and shapes that I must put together into one cohesive picture. Whether it’s a few millimetres adjustment to the horizontal alignment to dodge a fire hydrant or fine changes to the superelevation to tie into a bridge deck, I have a great sense of accomplishment when I can make it work.

On the training side of things, it’s also a wonderful feeling when I’m able to teach others and see how their eyes light up when they connect the dots.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

When people meet me, they’re always surprised to hear that I’m an engineer. So this might sound like somewhat of a strange answer, but I really wanted to be on stage. I could always see myself dancing, acting and singing in front of an audience. Even though this might seem far away from designing roads, I think of my work now as an absolute form of art.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I don’t do the recruiting myself, but I have sat in on many job interviews. The very first one I had to do was when I left GIBB to go and study. My manager asked that I help find somebody to replace me. I was only 20 at the time; what did I know? I have since learnt that the best people are those with a passion for what they do, not those just trying to earn a salary or improve their current salary.

What is the best career advice you have received?

One of my very first mentors once told me that you should never complain about anything that you allow. It has always stuck with me and guided me, not only in work but also in life.

Business Times