How to improve your chances of getting a job interview

Story audio is generated using AI
Applying for every job that vaguely matches your industry and qualifications may seem like a sure-fire way to get hired, but this strategy may backfire.
“The first obstacle that your documents will encounter is the applicant tracking system (ATS) that many recruiters use to screen applications. If your CV and covering letter are not tailored to highlight your fit with the requirements of the role, they will probably not even get past the ATS,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager for Pnet. She advises:
- To catch a human recruiter’s eye, you need show how well you would fit the role, so vague claims are not helpful;
- Rather than applying for hundreds of jobs, save your energy for the ones where you will stand out;
- Submitting dozens of CVs and completing countless online applications is exhausting, and can be disheartening when you get no response;
- When you find a job that is a good match — ideally a 70% match — spend time researching the company and tailoring your CV to match the role’s requirements; and
- Include your ambitions, achievements and experience in your covering letter. — Margaret Harris
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.