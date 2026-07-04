How to improve your chances of getting a job interview

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Applying for every job that vaguely matches your industry and qualifications may seem like a sure-fire way to get hired, but this strategy may backfire.

“The first obstacle that your documents will encounter is the applicant tracking system (ATS) that many recruiters use to screen applications. If your CV and covering letter are not tailored to highlight your fit with the requirements of the role, they will probably not even get past the ATS,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager for Pnet. She advises: