How to manage your money better with tried-and-tested advice

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Therèse Havenga, head of business transformation at Momentum Savings, says the timeless money principles passed down by her parents and grandparents remain the foundation of sound financial decision-making, despite changing trends.

While fashion changes so fast it’s hard to keep up, many money management tips are as true in the 2020s as they were decades before.

“I cling to a couple of money principles that I’ve learnt from my parents and grandparents. They may not sound flashy or trend on social media — but they have stood the test of time,” says Therèse Havenga, head of business transformation at Momentum Savings. She advises: