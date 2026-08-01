How to switch careers

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It can be difficult to know whether your unhappiness at work is due to the environment or a deeper dissatisfaction with your career.

“It is important to be sure that a new career is what you really need in your life, rather than some new responsibilities or a different environment. The starting point is to think about where you would like to be in five or 10 years’ time and if your current career path will take you there,” says Nolundi Matomane, talent acquisition manager for Pnet. She advises:

If your struggles are with your boss, colleagues and/or company culture, then you may need a new employer rather than a new career;

If your work feels meaningless and you view your career path as a dead end, you may need to consider a career switch;

If you decide you need to change careers, browse job ads to get an idea of what skills you need and do an audit to see which ones you already have; and

Create a plan of how you will make the transition.

Business Times