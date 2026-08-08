How to say no at work

Story audio is generated using AI
Taking on more work than you can manage is called “work overcommitment”, and sometimes perfectionism and a fear of judgment make us do it.
“Somewhere along the way, ‘yes’ got wired into the KPI DNA of how we work: we smile, we nod, we add it to the pile. Saying no at work has come to feel like the career equivalent of kicking a puppy, so we lace up and kick ourselves instead,” says Penelope Meniere, national marketing manager at Workshop17. She advises:
- When saying no, be clear, direct and brief — lengthy explanations can sound like you are open to negotiating;
- If you can, offer an alternative such as postponing the project or suggesting a colleague with more capacity;
- Not every request is an instruction, so take time to check your calendar and workload before responding;
- Stand your ground if you are pushed, and then maintain your position; and
- Saying no is not about rejecting all work; opportunities to grow sometimes start as jobs outside your job description, so learn how to tell the difference between an opportunity and somebody else’s poor planning.
Business Times
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.