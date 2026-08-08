MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Childhood dream now everyday reality

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What are your main tasks at work?

I lead Virgin Atlantic’s commercial business across Africa, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. No two days are ever the same, which is exactly what I love. One minute I’m talking strategy and revenue performance, the next I’m with customers, supporting my team or working with colleagues across marketing, cargo, airports, finance and network to solve problems together.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I’ve always believed that business is built on people. Whether it’s customers, partners or colleagues, I genuinely enjoy getting to know people, understanding what matters to them and finding ways to create value together. Relationships are at the heart of everything I do, and I’ve learnt that when people feel heard, trusted and supported, the commercial results naturally follow.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I look for people with positive energy and genuine enthusiasm, people who are commercially minded but also deeply care about customers, colleagues and doing the right thing. I love recruiting well-rounded individuals who have passions outside of work.

The strongest teams aren’t made up of people who all think the same. They’re made up of diverse individuals who challenge each other respectfully, learn from one another and ultimately make each other better.

What is your go-to career advice?

The advice that has stayed with me most is that there is no such thing as luck; luck is where preparation meets opportunity. I’ve carried that with me throughout my career. Opportunities come along for everyone, but it’s the work you put in beforehand, the relationships you build and your willingness to keep learning that determine whether you’re ready to take them. I’ve also learnt not to let fear make decisions for me. Some of the biggest opportunities in my career came from saying yes before I felt completely ready.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

I wanted to see the world. I was fascinated by different countries, cultures and people. After school, I packed a backpack and headed off on a gap year, travelling around Europe. That experience changed the course of my life. I realised I could never get the passion for adventure out of my system.

I am incredibly grateful that what started as a childhood dream has become my everyday reality. My career has allowed me to combine my love of travel with building relationships across the world, and I still feel a genuine sense of excitement every time I step on a plane.

Business Times