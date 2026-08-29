How to have more women executives

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Data reveals where women fall off the path to executive roles. Picture:

Too many women leave South African companies before they secure executive roles.

Data from the Commission for Employment Equity shows that women hold 37.7% of senior management positions but only 26.9% of top management roles.

“This tells us that the problem is not simply a shortage of qualified or ambitious women. Women are entering the leadership pipeline and reaching senior management. The critical question is what happens to them when the most powerful positions become available,” says consulting firm Bizmod’s Inge Lawrence. She advises: