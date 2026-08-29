How to have more women executives

Too many women leave South African companies before they secure executive roles.
Data from the Commission for Employment Equity shows that women hold 37.7% of senior management positions but only 26.9% of top management roles.
“This tells us that the problem is not simply a shortage of qualified or ambitious women. Women are entering the leadership pipeline and reaching senior management. The critical question is what happens to them when the most powerful positions become available,” says consulting firm Bizmod’s Inge Lawrence. She advises:
- Measure the proportion of women entering, being promoted and leaving each level to see at what stage they are leaving;
- Examine who is made responsible for the important clients, key projects and keeping track of profits and losses — these are the people who are typically given executive appointments;
- Promote sponsorship by encouraging senior leaders to identify women with executive potential and advocate for them;
- Ensure that “leadership potential” in your organisation does not disproportionately reward visibility, constant availability and uninterrupted careers; and
- Gender transformation happens when there are women in the leadership pipeline ready to take executive seats when they become available.
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