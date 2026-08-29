MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Seeing clients beyond their account number

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What is a key account manager, and what are your main tasks at work each day?

My primary responsibility is building and maintaining strong relationships with our clients while ensuring they receive exceptional service.

No two days are the same. My typical day involves engaging with clients, responding to enquiries, preparing quotations, co-ordinating card fulfilment and activations, monitoring service delivery, and working closely with our operations and finance teams to ensure requests are processed efficiently. I also focus on identifying new opportunities within existing businesses and ways to improve client experience.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I genuinely care about people and the experience they have. I don’t just see a client as an account number; I try to understand their challenges and find practical solutions that work for them.

I’m also very persistent when there is a problem; I don’t like leaving it unresolved. I will follow up, speak to the relevant teams, escalate when necessary, and keep the client informed. I’ve worked across different industries, so I’ve learnt how to adapt quickly and deal with different personalities and situations.

Most importantly, I think my honesty and ability to take accountability make me good at what I do. I’m comfortable admitting when something has gone wrong, but I also focus on what we can do to fix it and prevent it from happening again.

What do you enjoy most about the work you do?

I enjoy the people side of my work the most. I get to build relationships with clients, understand their businesses, and make their lives a little easier by finding solutions to their challenges.

I also enjoy that no two days are the same. There are always different challenges and opportunities to learn something new. Working in fintech has given me the opportunity to see how technology is changing the way businesses operate.

What gives me the most satisfaction is when I can take a problem that is frustrating a client, work with the relevant teams to resolve it, and come back to the client with a solution. Knowing that I’ve made a difference to someone’s experience is what I enjoy most about what I do.

What is your go-to career advice?

Don’t be afraid to try. You will never really know what you’re capable of until you give yourself the opportunity.

I’ve had quite a diverse career journey, but each experience taught me something and brought me closer to understanding what I’m good at and what I enjoy.

I also believe you should never stop learning.

Lastly, don’t let fear make your decisions for you. You don’t have to have everything figured out before you take the next step.