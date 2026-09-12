How to reset your work priorities

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As we enter spring, many of us feel exhausted and that the December break is too far away, and we may be tempted to just work harder even when that is not a real solution.

“It usually consists of longer hours, earlier starts and more items added to an already full list. There are moments when that’s necessary; however, sustained over time, it doesn’t solve an energy problem, but it does deepen one,” says Anja van Beek, leadership strategist and founder of the WholeLeader Collective.

She has the following advice on a spring reset: