How to reset your work priorities

As we enter spring, many of us feel exhausted and that the December break is too far away, and we may be tempted to just work harder even when that is not a real solution.
“It usually consists of longer hours, earlier starts and more items added to an already full list. There are moments when that’s necessary; however, sustained over time, it doesn’t solve an energy problem, but it does deepen one,” says Anja van Beek, leadership strategist and founder of the WholeLeader Collective.
She has the following advice on a spring reset:
- Having too many competing priorities will not increase what gets done — it reduces your capacity for the items on the list;
- Take a look at everything that needs to be done and decide what two or three things would make a meaningful difference, then focus on them;
- We sometimes set priorities at the start of the year, but as things change they are overtaken and should be removed from your must-do list; and
- Be deliberate about where you apply your energy; try to focus on the things with higher returns.
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