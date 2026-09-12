MY BRILLIANT CAREER | A lesson in trust learnt the hard way

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What does Excellerate Services do?

Excellerate Services is one of South Africa’s most respected multi-services businesses. We’re the soft services partner behind the scenes for landlords, property owners and facilities teams — security, cleaning, parking and catering — delivered through four specialist divisions, with operations across Southern Africa, the Middle East, the UK and Ireland. A lot of providers in this space specialise in one service. We’ve built the business so a client gets one point of accountability across everything touching their site, backed by one standard, wherever they operate.

What are your main tasks as CCO?

My portfolio has grown quite a bit since I joined. Today it covers finance, human resources, industrial relations, legal, health and safety, and our performance centres, and I also lead our AI transformation work.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I’d say it comes down to trust — trusting my team to own their part of the business, rather than trying to carry everything myself. That’s a lesson I learnt the hard way, through burning out earlier in my career. I also don’t shy away from a hard conversation. In an industry like this one, being firm but fair matters more than being liked.

What would you do if you couldn’t do this work?

I would still be in business, just in a different capacity, probably running my own. I am drawn to how businesses operate, solving problems, making the commercial calls, and seeing the impact play out. I have never chased a title or an industry. What drives me is understanding how everything fits together and then making it work better.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I would rather bring in someone with the right attitude and energy I can develop than someone who’s polished but rigid. I am also a big believer in giving opportunities to people who don’t always get them. Some of my best people didn’t tick every box on paper when I hired them.

What is your go-to career advice?

Know your worth, and trust your own judgment sooner rather than later. I spent longer than I needed to second-guessing decisions I already had the experience to make.

What did you want to be when you were a child?

Growing up in Durban, I always wanted to be a vet. I loved animals and I just wanted to help them.

Business Times