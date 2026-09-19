MY BRILLIANT CAREER | The stuff that makes you sit up and listen

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⁠What does being the official voice of 5FM mean to you?

Being the station voice for 5FM is a massive privilege. It has always been a goal to work at the legendary 5FM; being the voice of 5FM is the ultimate achievement, and I regard it as a feather-in-my-cap moment.

⁠What is a radio imaging specialist?

A radio imaging specialist handles the sonic branding side of a business. In 5FM’s case, it involves making sure everything you hear says: “This is undeniably 5FM, the hottest youth station in the country.”

In the radio industry, radio imaging is basically the audio identity that forms part of the “sound of the station”; I am responsible for executing that brief. I see sonic branding as the “glue” that holds everything on the radio together. The stuff that makes a listener part of an experience, takes them on a journey and keeps them tuned for longer. I take the written script and develop what are often called promos, which air on the radio between songs, at the top of each hour or after advert breaks, reinforcing the station’s slogan, brand identity or positioning.

Imagine you woke up from a coma and the first thing you heard was the radio. If 5FM is playing and you identify it’s 5FM without ever hearing “5FM”, then I have done my job. It’s the brand or station’s sonic identity.

⁠Tell me about your nomination for the 2026 South African Voiceover Awards.

I am over the moon with the nomination because it is the ultimate recognition of my work. The awards shine a spotlight on the unsung heroes that play a big role in shaping the commercial industry through their talents.

It’s also a great opportunity to celebrate real human voices as we enter the age of generative AI. One industry being greatly affected by GenAI is the creative industry, where many are losing their livelihood as some businesses pivot toward replacing humans with GenAI.

What advice do you have for someone wanting to become a voiceover artist?

I mimicked a lot of my favourite voice actors. Practice makes perfect!

Recording yourself is also a good idea, because people usually hate the sound of their own voice when they hear it for the first time. Voiceover artists are actors, so going into the arts from an early age is a plus, but if you have a level of creativity, it’s possible to join this scene later in life. Developing some sort of skill through either studying the arts or practising is the best route to consider.

Business Times