How to boost your employability through temporary work

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South African companies face a maddening contradiction: millions of people are unemployed, yet roles remain vacant because they cannot find the right skills, experience and qualifications.
“The challenge is evident in sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, logistics, mining, health care and technology, where employers often require specialised technical skills, licences, qualifications or hands-on experience. While these requirements are important, they can also exclude capable candidates who have the foundations to succeed but have not yet had the opportunity to develop the necessary workplace experience,” says Quintus Sliep, MD at Worldwide Staffing. He advises:
- South Africa has skilled people looking for work, but many of them do not have access to professional networks, recruitment platforms or employers outside their immediate communities;
- Temporary employment services (TES) can help to connect employers and candidates via databases, recruitment networks, digital platforms and referrals;
- TES providers don’t wait for vacancies to become available; they keep engaging with candidates, which can mean faster access to suitable candidates for employers; and
- Many TES providers partner with training institutions to address one of the biggest barriers to finding work: the lack of practical workplace experience.
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