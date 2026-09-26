How to boost your employability through temporary work

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South African companies face a maddening contradiction: millions of people are unemployed, yet roles remain vacant because they cannot find the right skills, experience and qualifications.

“The challenge is evident in sectors such as engineering, manufacturing, logistics, mining, health care and technology, where employers often require specialised technical skills, licences, qualifications or hands-on experience. While these requirements are important, they can also exclude capable candidates who have the foundations to succeed but have not yet had the opportunity to develop the necessary workplace experience,” says Quintus Sliep, MD at Worldwide Staffing. He advises: