MY BRILLIANT CAREER | The philosophy of the servant leader

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What services does CallLab offer?

Call Lab is a boutique business process outsourcing company, commonly referred to as a contact centre, based in Cape Town, and provides outsourced customer service and support to businesses, including inbound and outbound services via phone calls, e-mails, WhatsApp, live chat and social media.

What do you think makes you good at what you do?

I strive to be a servant leader and encourage the rest of my team to embrace this philosophy. My role is ensuring the growth and development of our team members while fostering a supportive environment where they can truly thrive.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as a female leader?

One of the biggest challenges I have faced as a female leader is having to build confidence in spaces where I did not see many women who looked like me in leadership positions. Growing up on the Cape Flats, I had few examples of female business leaders to look up to, so I had to find my own path and learn to believe in my ability to lead.

Building and growing a business also comes with the pressure of proving yourself, particularly as a woman in leadership. I have had to navigate the challenges of entrepreneurship while building a business, leading people and making decisions that affect the livelihoods of others. I am also a mother to my boy, Blake, and Wesley’s wife. Balancing all of these facets of life is not easy. There have been many setbacks along the way, but these experiences taught me resilience and the importance of accepting and adapting when things do not go according to plan.

If I could sit down with 10-year-old Cheryl, I would tell her not to worry; everything will be okay. That being said, I’m grateful for my earlier challenges in my formative years; my childhood was challenging, but it shaped me and gave me a deep understanding of the lived experiences of our people.

What do you look for when recruiting for your team?

I’ve only been directly involved with recruiting for a few key roles, but my first two recruits are still with us and are both in senior roles. Another key role for me was the appointment of our HR manager (we call this role people support). I needed someone who would help me create an environment that is conducive to growth and shared my view about the importance of employee wellbeing.

We look for employees who are willing to learn, have a positive attitude, and genuinely care about people.