Ashton fruit canning factory saved as Langeberg Foods resumes operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The factory, previously owned by Tiger Brands, has been taken over by a consortium led by the Ashton Fruit Producers Agricultural Co-operative, supported by Norwegian development finance institution Norfund. Stock photo.

Tiger Brands says Langeberg Foods will resume operations at the Ashton fruit canning factory on October 1, marking the end of a five-year struggle to secure the future of the country’s largest deciduous fruit processor.

The deal saves more than 3,000 permanent and seasonal jobs and ensures stability for a key export industry. The factory, previously owned by Tiger Brands, has been taken over by a consortium led by the Ashton Fruit Producers Agricultural Co-operative, supported by Norwegian development finance institution Norfund.

Vukile Property Fund says it’s on track to deliver at least 8% growth in funds from operations (FFO) and dividends per share for the full year, driven by a combination of strategic offshore expansion and resilient local retail performance.

Occupancy across the portfolio stands at 99%, with positive rental reversions and growth in footfall in both Spain and Portugal. Offshore assets now account for 65% of the group’s portfolio and 60% of net property income.

Vukile said like-for-like net operating income in the South Africa portfolio rose 8% year on year, and vacancies stayed below 2%.