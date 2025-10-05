iKhokha: from start-up to SMEs’ fave card machines

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A poor experience with a bank sparked the idea of iKhokha, the thriving payments platform that became a unicorn in August when Nedbank acquired it for R1.6bn.

“I had quite a poor experience with one of the big four banks and realised that the big banks weren’t really set up to service and look after the smaller guys,” recalled CEO Matt Putman in an interview with Business Times.

He said the big banks “weren’t really doing a good job of serving small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in South Africa”, because high banking costs limited access to the financial system.

So Putman, his father Clive, and one of his best friends, Ramsay Daly, co-founded the fintech in 2012, aiming to create a “bank-agnostic business that appealed to SMEs irrespective of who they banked with”.

Putman likened iKhokha’s beginnings to a classic Silicon Valley garage start-up: a small team worked out of his father’s study with two engineers to build the first product — a card machine that transformed an iPhone 4 into a point-of-sale (POS) tool.

iKhokha’s card machine allows small business owners to accept card payments quickly and securely, get same-day payouts and manage sales digitally without the need for long-term contracts or costly banking fees.

iKhokha processes R20bn in payments annually and has onboarded more than 200,000 SMEs.

Putman said the idea came from business magazines in the US and Europe. He had an “aha moment” when reading about the financial services company Square, spearheaded by Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey.

In 2009, Square launched an electronic POS system that allowed small businesses to accept card payments securely. The model has since scaled into one of the largest POS systems in the US, generating $7.68bn (R132bn) in revenue in 2024.

Putman said he saw an opportunity to adapt it for South Africa’s emerging economy. The key to iKhokha’s business model was to make accepting card payments simple for SMEs and position its device as an e-commerce product.

“You’d buy a pair of shoes online; why couldn’t you buy a card machine online as a small business owner? We’re a business built by entrepreneurs for entrepreneurs. We really understood and empathised with what SMEs needed, what their pain points were, what was scary or exciting or daunting to them, and that came through in the way that we branded our products and how we went to market.”

Announcing that iKhokha would become a wholly owned subsidiary after the exit of its investors, Apis Partners, Crossfin Holdings and the International Finance Corporation, Nedbank said the fintech fitted well into its model of empowering SMEs.

“The acquisition is a pivotal moment in our strategy to empower the SME market. By combining their innovative technology with our deep banking experience, we will provide small business clients with the best-in-class tools they need to thrive,” said Ciko Thomas, group managing executive for personal and private banking.

We’re a business built by entrepreneurs, for entrepreneurs. We really understood and empathised with what SMEs needed, what their pain points were, what was scary or exciting or daunting to them, and that came through in the way that we branded our products and how we went to market — Matt Putman, iKhokha CEO

Putman said his entrepreneurial spirit was shaped early. His father started multiple security tech ventures, while Daly’s father helped found a leading KwaZulu-Natal law firm. “We were both keen to find our own path and create our own businesses as entrepreneurs.”

Despite their enthusiasm, Putman said iKhokha had “teething issues”. While the business began during a period when mobile phones were becoming more widespread, “there was a lot more friction because South Africa was a less e-commerce-savvy market vs the markets that we were emulating”.

In terms of early distribution of its machines, iKhokha partnered with retail groups such as Massmart to stock the product. Putman said this allowed small business owners to physically get their hands on their machines, helping to build brand trust for a novel digital product.

He said the card machine was the first South African-developed device to be accredited internationally. Unlike in the US, where swipe-and-sign was still common, South Africa used chip-and-pin, which meant the device had to meet strict Fica, Rica and know-your-customer (KYC) regulations, and be highly secure to protect users’ PIN numbers.

Over time, iKhokha evolved into an extensive fintech service. Putman said that as the company developed, he and Daly realised the “very rich transactional data on [their clients’] businesses meant that we were quite well positioned as a brand to offer them ancillary products”.

One major addition was access to working capital — 80% of the SMEs that iKhokha serviced “wouldn’t get a traditional loan through a bank because they don’t have traditional credit history. We use that raw transactional data to provide a very simple, easy-to-understand working capital product that they could use to buy stock, renovate their businesses or hire additional people.”

Alongside this, Putman said the company now offers an iKhokha card with same-day settlements, as well as business intelligence tools to help SMEs manage stock, inventory and daily operations.

A merchant accepts payment using one of iKhokha's paypoint machines. (Supplied)

The founders want iKhokha to become the main operating system for SMEs’ daily business operations, spanning payments, financial services and business management.

“Every business owner needs to be able to accept a payment from their customer at the end of the day. You can be a sole proprietor who trades on the weekend that doesn’t have a formal education... right up to being a more sophisticated business with multiple stores needing more detailed analytics and functionality.”

The platform now processes more than R20bn in payments annually, has distributed over R3bn in working capital to SMEs and counts more than 200,000 businesses as clients.

The next key ambition is to expand to other parts of Africa.

Putman said Nedbank was identified as an attractive strategic partner because it has banking licences and operates beyond South Africa, creating opportunities for the platform to expand its footprint in Africa.

“We thought that it makes sense to have a partner who has a banking licence, who has a strong understanding of the banking world, the Treasury, account management, and the services that we haven’t got to yet,” he said.

Putman will stay on as CEO. His ambition is to make iKhokha the leading SME-focused fintech and reach 1-million SMEs across the continent.