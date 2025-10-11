Global digital partnerships needed to connect, protect Africa’s children

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If Africa seizes this moment, it can lead the way in building a digital future where every child is connected, protected and free to thrive, say the writers. Stock photo.

Africa is experiencing the fastest digital adoption curve in the world. By 2030, more than half-a-billion African children under 18 will be online.

For many, mobile is their first — and often only — gateway to education, entertainment and social connection. But this connectivity also exposes them to unprecedented risks of exploitation, grooming and abuse material that transcends national boundaries.

The International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children (Icmec) has long documented the cross-border nature of online exploitation. A single harmful image, once uploaded, can circulate globally within seconds. This means no country can tackle the problem alone; protection must be as borderless as the internet itself.

Icmec’s global training programmes for law enforcement and judicial issues highlight a sobering reality: the majority of police and prosecutors worldwide lack the specialised skills and resources to investigate digital exploitation cases effectively. Even where laws exist, implementation is inconsistent. In Africa this challenge is compounded by gaps in reliable data on online child sexual exploitation and abuse, which makes it difficult to mobilise resources, measure progress, or design evidence-based policies.

Through initiatives such as the Global Missing Children’s Network and partnerships with Interpol, Icmec has shown that co-ordinated, cross-jurisdictional approaches are possible and effective. But scaling these models to Africa requires political will and private-sector leadership, as well as sustainable financing from governments and international partners to strengthen national child protection systems.

MTN’s partnership with the Internet Watch Foundation has already expanded reporting portals across our footprint, giving millions of customers a confidential way to flag harmful content. But reporting alone is not enough. Without law enforcement capacity, international co-operation and judicial readiness, reports often remain unresolved, leaving victims without justice. Moreover, without adequate psycho-social support, reintegration programmes and survivor-centred services, justice remains incomplete for children who have already endured exploitation.

As African governments roll out national digital strategies, and regulators craft online safety frameworks, there’s an opportunity to embed global best practice from the outset

This is where organisations like Icmec play a vital role by bridging the gap between detection and prosecution, ensuring reports translate into tangible action. The collaboration between industry, watchdog organisations, and law enforcement must be designed as a seamless pipeline — from user report to rapid takedown, criminal investigation and, ultimately, to victim support.

As African governments roll out national digital strategies, and regulators craft online safety frameworks, there’s an opportunity to embed global best practice from the outset. A few priorities stand out:

Harmonise national laws with global standards: Strong, consistent legal frameworks are the foundation for cross-border investigations and help eliminate safe havens for offenders. In Africa, this means aligning with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the AU’s Agenda for Children 2040.

Strong, consistent legal frameworks are the foundation for cross-border investigations and help eliminate safe havens for offenders. In Africa, this means aligning with the African Charter on the Rights and Welfare of the Child, as well as the AU’s Agenda for Children 2040. Equip law enforcement with skills and tools: Police and investigators need specialised training and modern forensic technology to pursue digital exploitation cases effectively.

Police and investigators need specialised training and modern forensic technology to pursue digital exploitation cases effectively. Scale industry-NGO partnerships: Mobile operators, social platforms, and ISPs must work hand in hand with expert organisations like Icmec to expand reporting mechanisms, strengthen victim identification, and accelerate content takedowns.

Mobile operators, social platforms, and ISPs must work hand in hand with expert organisations like Icmec to expand reporting mechanisms, strengthen victim identification, and accelerate content takedowns. Put children and survivors at the centre: Policies must reflect lived realities, recognising both the psychological and legal impacts of exploitation. This includes giving children and survivors a voice in shaping the systems designed to protect them.

Policies must reflect lived realities, recognising both the psychological and legal impacts of exploitation. This includes giving children and survivors a voice in shaping the systems designed to protect them. Build robust data and evidence systems: Stronger national hotlines, helplines, and research partnerships are essential to generate reliable data, guide policymaking, and ensure accountability

The digital world does not recognise borders, and neither should our response. Africa cannot afford to address child protection piecemeal or in isolation. The fight against online exploitation must be global, systemic, and rooted in partnerships.

Initiatives such as Room of Safety show how awareness campaigns can spark critical conversations among young people. But conversation is just the start. The real shift comes when awareness is connected to robust reporting systems, empowered law enforcement, and co-ordinated international action and survivor recovery services

The internet is reshaping childhood — and with it, the responsibilities of industry, governments, and civil society. To protect Africa’s children in a borderless digital world, partnerships with organisations like Icmec are not optional, they are essential.

If Africa seizes this moment — embedding global standards, strengthening national systems, closing evidence gaps and scaling multi-stakeholder coalitions — it can lead the way in building a digital future where every child is connected, protected and free to thrive.

• Mwarwakamori is Africa regional project manager at the International Centre for Missing and Exploited Children.

• Madale is the executive for sustainability and shared value at the MTN Group