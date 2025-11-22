Gabriel blow for Gunners

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes celebrates scoring their first goal in their Premier League win against Tottenham Hotspur at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday.

Arsenal centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes faces weeks on the sidelines after sustaining a thigh injury while on international duty with Brazil, manager Mikel Arteta said ahead of this evening’s North London derby against Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has been a cornerstone of the Gunners’s defence this season, forming a formidable partnership with Frenchman William Saliba.

Their pairing has seen the Gunners concede just five goals in 11 Premier League matches, and helped to propel them to the top of the table, four points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Gabriel’s absence is a setback, particularly given his aerial threat from set pieces, but Arsenal have several options to cover, including close-season signings Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie.

“Gabi unfortunately picked up an injury with the national team. He will be out for weeks,” Arteta told reporters on Friday.

Never a positive thing

“We need to have another scan next Wednesday. We will have the timeline much more clearly than we have at the moment. It’s clearly a blow. It’s our leader in our backline.

“To miss him is never a positive thing. The good thing is we have some very good options. They need to stand up now.”

Defender Riccardo Calafiori has yet to train, having withdrawn from the Italy squad with a hip problem. Arteta remained tight-lipped about the 23-year-old’s availability for the clash at the Emirates.

“He missed the [Italy] games. He wasn’t available. He’s been carrying a few things. We had to bring him back. He hasn’t trained yet. We have another session tomorrow. Let’s see,” the Spaniard said.

Arteta did not say whether any other players that have been out injured — including Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and Gabriel Jesus — will return against Spurs.

“We put a lot of energy into the international break with the medical staff to try bring them back as quickly as possible...” he said.

“I’m hopeful we can make a step tomorrow. But certainly? I cannot tell you. I think they’re going to be with us soon. But I don’t know if Sunday is too soon.”

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta applauds fans after their Premier League match against Ipswich Town at Emirates Stadium in London, Britain (file photo). (Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley)

Significant improvement

Arteta praised Spurs manager Thomas Frank, who took over in June following the dismissal of Australian Ange Postecoglou. Spurs sit fifth with 18 points, eight fewer than Arsenal, a significant improvement from their 17th-place finish last season.

“Thomas has brought something very different to what they had before, and the remarkable job he did at his previous club [Brentford]. He’s given a clear identity to the team — how they want to play and compete. It’s going to be very tough,” he said.

Frank hopes his team can cause some chaos to knock Arsenal out of their efficient stride. He admitted on Friday that Spurs are a little way behind their archrivals but believes they can disrupt Arteta’s side at The Emirates.

“The interesting thing is that probably both Mikel and I would like a little bit more of a controlled game, but it will probably end up an absolute madhouse,” Frank, who will be getting his first taste of the fixture, told reporters.

“I expect a difficult [match], but a game that can go anywhere.”

While not exactly setting the league alight with their style so far, Spurs have been far more organised and efficient than under Postecoglou.

However, that is not to say Frank will be telling his side just to try and grind out a point. “Definitely embrace controlled chaos, or chaos we like to create if that makes sense, because chaos can be good,” he said.

“Chaos can be transitions, high pressure, and set-piece second phases, and all those areas are, of course, areas we would like to exploit if we can. By the way, we will never go for a 0-0. It maybe will end 0-0 but we will always try to win. Always, always, always.”

Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze, 27, will be the focus of attention, as the England winger prepares for his first North London derby. He was at the centre of a transfer battle in the summer, ultimately rejecting Spurs to join their rivals from Crystal Palace.

Spurs, forced to look elsewhere after missing out on Eze, responded by signing Dutch playmaker Xavi Simons, 22, from RB Leipzig.

“Ebz had many offers to go to different places. He was allowed to leave, and he chose to come here, which I’m very proud of. It’s going to be a game I can’t wait for him to experience, because he’s very special,” Arteta said.

Reuters