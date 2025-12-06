Luxury Sandton Olympus units almost sold out

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Olympus twin towers will be located on Rivonia Road and Sandton drive, opposite the Discovery building. Picture: SUPPLIED

In less than a year, property developer Tricolt has nearly sold out Olympus, its new luxury residential tower in Sandton.

It has become one of the fastest-selling development projects in the area, driven in part by its focus on human-centric design.

Developed in a joint venture with Growthpoint, Tricolt’s Olympus project has sold 80% of its 529 units, generating R1.2bn in sales in just eight months. “It really is an unheard-of sales success for any developer,” said Jessica Cabanita, Tricolt’s director of marketing and sales.

She said the surge in demand had accelerated the development timeline, prompting the simultaneous construction of both of the twisting towers rather than the initially planned phased rollout.

Olympus offers a broad range of units, from executive suites and one- to two-bedroom apartments, to duplexes and super penthouses. Prices start at R1.79-million for executive suites, rising to more than R45m for the super penthouses.

The development’s buyer mix comprises roughly 70% local purchasers and 30% international buyers, with investors making up about 75% of sales and the remaining 25% being owner-occupiers.

Cabanita said about 35% of Olympus buyers were repeat purchasers from other Tricolt developments. “I think they’re going to be pleasantly surprised by Olympus’ ROI.”

According to head of design at Tricolt, Aram Lello, what has also attracted these investors and buyers is that the development is a walkable, human-centric, mixed-use environment. ”It shows that South Africa is really trying to step up [its] game when it comes to urban spaces and urban living. It’s going to be a great environment from a human perspective," he said.

The 22 storey Olympus building in Sandton will boast studio apartments, one and two bedrooms as well as penthouses ranging from R14-million to R45-million. (Supplied)

Expanding on this people-first design strategy, he highlighted the various amenities Olympus residents will have access to, including walking distance to LXX Sandhurst shopping centre, as well as a ground floor designed for community engagement and green spaces, complemented by its proximity to Sandton’s commercial and business hubs.

“What we’ve been really trying hard to do is bring the life of the building down to the street, so it doesn’t feel like you’re isolating yourself,” Lello said.

The top level of the development will include a commercial space, which could potentially accommodate an art gallery or other curated commercial offerings, he added.

Additionally, Tricolt has partnered with Marble Hospitality to bring a Marble restaurant to the 18th floor of Olympus, and The Pantry at the ground level. JP van Huffel, project manager for the development, said Tricolt was deliberate about selecting commercial partners who match the developer’s standards and contribute meaningfully to the precinct.

An aerial view of Growthpoint’s Olympus development in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED

Lello said the initial inspiration for the towers came from the Olympic Games, with the two structures (named Apollo and Athena) symbolising athletes standing proudly on a podium. The concept also drew on the Greek mythology of Mount Olympus, aiming to capture the iconic, celebratory energy of the Olympics and create a landmark building of global stature.

Olympus was designed by the Australian firm ClarkeHopkinsClarke Architects. Lello said Tricolt chose to partner with an international firm to explore innovative design approaches in the residential sector, drawing inspiration from cities excelling in livability and quality, particularly Sydney, to push the boundaries of both design and functionality.

“This particular site felt really special and very unique, and we wanted to push the boundaries on every level. We wanted to make sure we had the right players around the table.”

The project will be executed in collaboration with South African firm DHK Architects, who will serve as the architect of record, overseeing compliance. Commenting on this collaboration, Lello said: “They work well together. I think it was the great synergy between the two teams that really brought us a product that we probably would not have been able to achieve if we were using a more traditional pathway.”

Following the demolition of a fully equipped show unit, construction officially kicked off in November and is expected to run for around 24 months, with early 2028 set as the targeted completion date.

Once complete, the Olympus development will occupy the highest point in Sandton, offering views over South Africa’s most affluent square mile from its position atop Sandton Summit, a mixed-use precinct owned jointly by Growthpoint and Zenprop.