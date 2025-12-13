LUNCEDO MTWENTWE | SMMEs turn headwinds into tailwinds

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When global trade cooled and advanced economies tightened, many SMMEs did not retreat but simply reoriented, says the writer.

This year was a tough one for South African SMMEs. Costs remained high, global signals shifted weekly, and uncertainty seeped into pricing and planning. Stats SA reported that more than 1,300 businesses closed their doors during 2025, a worrying reminder that economic growth continues to linger below 1.5%.

Yet amid the challenges, something quietly encouraging has happened. Small businesses have stopped waiting for perfect conditions. Instead, they’ve adjusted, tightening systems and absorbing pressure, and in pockets across the country they have begun turning headwinds into tailwinds.

Take the energy sector. For years, load-shedding disrupted commerce, diesel costs drained margins, downtime broke momentum, and lost stock or missed deadlines dented reputations. This year, though, the story shifted. Eskom reported 352 load-shedding-free days in the 2025 financial year, a record stretch that allowed production schedules to stabilise, stock losses to shrink, and even small businesses to consider expansion.

Even more transformative was the policy shift. South Africa is moving towards an energy market where SMMEs can access cleaner power without building their own plants. Eskom’s virtual wheeling framework and broader private generation reforms now let businesses buy renewable energy off-site, turning electricity into a manageable cost and not an existential risk.

Digital adoption also leapt forward this year. SMMEs increasingly embraced cloud tools and AI-enabled systems to compress administration, improve customer service and tighten inventory control. Every hour saved on invoicing or follow-ups is an hour returned to growing the business. E-commerce, once peripheral, became central, with the “Online Retail in South Africa 2025″ report projecting local online turnover will exceed R130bn by year-end, approaching 10% of total retail.

This shift to digital also forced many SMEs to sharpen their back-office processes. Payments, delivery timelines and customer communication became non-negotiable as consumers grew more demanding. In a way, technology not only improved efficiency; it raised the performance floor. Those who adapted early found themselves competing in markets that would have been impossible to reach only a few years ago.

Our entrepreneurs adapted faster than the national mood. They found energy workarounds, digitised to remove friction and began treating Africa as a practical trading frontier.

Funding, though, remains a bottleneck. Although alternative financiers have been entering the market, many SMMEs are still locked out because of compliance gaps. Formalising businesses and meeting regulatory requirements will be crucial for unlocking these opportunities in the next few years. The upcoming Business Licensing Bill could further expand access, but only if it is implemented smartly. Poorly handled, it risks creating another administrative hurdle.

South Africa also did well to attract its fair share of global giants who have shifted expectations. Amazon’s South African operation, with support hubs in Cape Town, raised the bar on delivery, returns and quality. Walmart’s Fourways Mall store opening signalled that international retail still sees potential here. For SMMEs, these moves widen routes to market, clarify standards and create supply chain openings. In the next year or so, the smartest businesses will position themselves to supply, service and specialise.

Macro factors also played a role, with the rand strengthening, easing costs for fuel and imports, supporting purchasing power and reducing input costs for SMMEs.

Yet the biggest pivot was mindset. When global trade cooled and advanced economies tightened, many SMMEs did not retreat but simply reoriented. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) offers access to a 1.3-billion-strong market with a combined GDP of $3.4-trillion (R58-trillion). While it’s a long game, SMMEs are increasingly seeing Africa as a practical frontier rather than an abstract future.

More businesses also began exploring cross-border partnerships, small pilot shipments and shared fulfilment models. These early steps matter. They signal a shift from talking about Africa as the next opportunity to experimenting with Africa as the current opportunity. Momentum in continental trade does not come from grand announcements; it comes from many small, consistent entries into new markets.

So what is the lesson of 2025? Problems didn’t disappear. Some would argue they doubled — but despite this, our entrepreneurs adapted faster than the national mood. They found energy workarounds, digitised to remove friction and began treating Africa as a practical trading frontier.

As we head into 2026, the focus now needs to shift to what SMMEs can control, like energy resilience, digital maturity, compliance discipline and stronger partnerships, before trading outward. The tailwinds are here. The question now is whether South Africa’s small businesses have the nerve and the craft to steer them towards a fruitful 2026.

• Mtwentwe is MD of Vantage Advisory and host of the SAICABIZ Impact Podcast