Technology helps RBCT reduce cable theft by 50% in 2025

Privately-owned Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) expects export volumes to climb to above 60-million tonnes in the year ahead thanks to improved efficiencies at Transnet Freight Rail (TFR).

TFR, which is undergoing structural reforms, implemented a turnaround plan to arrest the decline in rail volumes to help ensure it addresses the underperformance on the bulk commodity routes, including the coal corridor.

Releasing its annual results for 2025 on Tuesday, RBCT said TFR’s improved security had been one of the reasons for the continued uptick.

RBCT CEO Alan Waller said tackling crime on the coal export line had been one of the success stories for 2025.

He cited the introduction of technology including drones and intelligence teams on the ground by RBCT in partnership with TFR, saying it had helped address cable theft.

For example, he said, there had been a 50% reduction in occurrences and cable theft had been reduced from 180km of stolen cables in 2024 to 59km in 2025.

“Eighteen months ago, if you looked at volume eaters, security was number one or number two on a weekly basis. It is now sitting at number 6,” he said.

Waller said while the coal corridor remains a target and criminals are still there, the focus has been on proactively identifying threats as opposed to reacting.

Established 50 years ago, RBCT, which is owned by mining companies including Sasol, Thungela, Exxaro Resources, Glencore, Seriti, Kangra and African Rainbow Minerals, exports the fossil fuels to countries such as India and Pakistan. It receives coal from 69 collieries via TFR and exports them to international markets.

The group reported that it received 56.82-million tonnes of coal via rail in 2024 from 51.91-million tonnes a year earlier.

RBCT exported 57.6-million tonnes of coal from 52.08-million previously and loaded 671 vessels in 2025 — up from 552 in 2024.

To further improve efficiencies, RBCT is investing R140m over the next five years into installing fully autonomous stockyard machines.

The mechanisation will not only improve energy efficiency but will also reduce vessel loading times. The company also said no retrenchments would be made in the project.

RBCT, with a design capacity of 91-million tonnes and the ability to move 32 trains a day, is performing below its design capacity after TFR years of under investment and low maintenance plagued TFR while crime have further complicated matters.

