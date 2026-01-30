Multifamily rentals gain favour as defensive property play amid housing demand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Multifamily rental housing is emerging as a defensive property asset on the back of increased demand for low-cost housing.

According to the South African Multifamily Residential Rental Association (Samrra), multifamily rental property remains one of South Africa’s most resilient real estate investments, with members holding around R40bn in 75,000 housing units.

“While some investors have been active in this space for decades, for others it is still relatively new,” said Palesa Mkhize, CEO of Samrra.

“What is clear is that multifamily rental housing is growing rapidly and is increasingly recognised as a core component of South Africa’s real estate landscape.”

A Rode Media survey tracking Samrra members’ multifamily portfolios, covering about 60,000 units quarterly since August last year, found stable performance across the sector.

Kobus Lamprecht, chief economist at Rode Media, said vacancy rates remained low and below those of non-Samrra apartments. Occupancies stayed above 95% for the three quarters tracked, reflecting the impact of modern stock, amenities and professional management at scale.

Nationally, apartment rental growth averaged 3.6% in 2025, close to consumer inflation, while lower interest rates constrained growth but supported capital values, contributing to market stability.

Lamprecht attributed these trends to improving macroeconomic conditions, including easing power supply constraints, stronger commodity prices, a firmer rand and more positive sentiment from ratings agencies, which have bolstered property sector performance.

While overall performance is stable, experts note a significant structural opportunity within the market.

Kamogelo Leeuw, portfolio manager at Sanlam Investments PIF, explained that the group has identified a housing shortfall of roughly 3.7-million units within the “missing middle” market, while delivery rates of low-cost housing have declined.

He noted that this segment — households earning between R5,750 and R36,000 a month — represents up to 30% of South African households and more than 60% of the country’s tax base, highlighting the sector’s scale of opportunity.

“Multifamily rental housing provides a scalable, repeatable model that links stable, needs-based demand with long-term institutional capital,” Leeuw said. “It can act as an anchor asset within integrated precincts, support inner-city regeneration and densification, and create pathways for long-term household wealth creation.”

Property analyst Keillen Ndlovu said multifamily rental is a strong defensive asset. “There is no concentration risk to a single tenant or few tenants like an office building, where there is a huge negative impact in terms of rental income and vacancies if a tenant moves out.”

There is a trend among developers to purchase underperforming offices in centrally located areas and convert them into residential spaces.

Ndlovu said that the sector has developed this way due to significant improvements in the quality and location of these assets, as well as the passion and expertise of their management.

Moreover, living in safer areas closer to business hubs, combined with enhanced amenities, increases demand for these apartments, resulting in stronger financial returns.

While there is notable demand, the sector is also facing challenges that include ongoing municipal failures, including delays with zoning approvals, provision of bulk infrastructure, and poor service delivery, as well as rising competition, particularly in Joburg, and the fact that while demand far exceeds supply, affordability for the average person remains an issue.

He added that, because leases are generally one year in length, it can be difficult to increase rent in tough economic times, limiting rental growth.