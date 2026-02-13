Outstanding growth prompts Boardwalk Mall’s new extension

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Surging demand is driving an expansion at a popular Eastern Cape shopping centre, with developers confident the project will boost the visitor experience while supporting long-term growth and community opportunities.

Flanagan & Gerard Property Group, with its partners, has begun a R60m extension to Boardwalk Mall in Gqeberha. According to Paul Gerard, MD of the group, the expansion came after sustained interest from national and independent retailers.

“Boardwalk Mall has consistently outperformed expectations since its relaunch in September 2022, and we have reached the point where this extension allows us to respond to that demand in a way that it enhances the overall experience of the centre,” Gerard said.

December 2025 turnover at the centre reached R114m, reflecting strong performance alongside an average monthly footfall of about 850,000 and more than 1.2-million visitors over the past two Decembers.

The centre has been fully let for two-and-a-half years, recording positive year-on-year growth in 11 of 12 months, including eight months of double-digit increases.

The new phase will add more than 2,500m² of retail space, with leisure facilities such as padel courts, a five-a-side soccer arena, and local franchises. It will also introduce new retail brands, including Mr Price, Mr Price Home, FARO, Cape Union Mart and Polo.

“This extension builds on our long-term commitment to Gqeberha and the Eastern Cape, strengthening the Boardwalk Precinct as a vibrant economic and social hub,” said Nomzamo Radebe, COO of hospitality and sales at Sun International. Sun International’s subsidiary, Emfuleni Resorts, is co-owner of Boardwalk Mall.

About a third of the centre’s tenants are independent, non-national retailers and the mall has supported the creation of about 1,250 jobs to date.

“We are confident in the enduring appeal of this world-class destination for residents, businesses and visitors, and optimistic about the opportunities its extension will unlock for job creation, retail innovation and community growth,” Radebe added.

In a related development, The Capital Boardwalk Hotel within the precinct is scheduled to open in April. The six-storey building will include 145 rooms, a restaurant, and a conference centre for up to 400 guests.

The expanded section will be co-owned by Changing Tides, Dondolo Property Trust and Emfuleni Resorts. MDS Architecture and Techni Construction are set to handle the build, with completion expected in November 2026.

TimesLIVE