SA tax firm settles in Dubai to aid expats

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A South African tax advisory firm is moving its headquarters to the UAE amid growing cross-border demand to help expats navigate Dubai’s tax-free opportunities while avoiding Sars pitfalls.

Nuanced Advisory in Legal & Accounting (Nala) has opened an office in Dubai to offer advisory services to many South African professionals that have moved there.

“We’re seeing a fundamental shift in how people live, work, and build wealth,” said Sesethu Cekeshe, tax specialist and founder of Nala. “Many of our clients are global citizens, earning in one jurisdiction, investing in another, and maintaining ties to South Africa.

“Tax and wealth structuring cannot be approached in isolation or purely from a South African lens. It requires context, proximity, and real understanding.”

Cekeshe said interest in Nala grew after she began posting about her tax advisory work on LinkedIn, with many early clients being South Africans in the UAE facing Sars verification audits despite living in a 0% personal income tax environment.

They were often flagged when moving money through South African bank accounts, even though they were not liable for local personal income tax under these circumstances.

To mitigate the problems faced by expats, Cekeshe started working with clients in the UAE on the cessation of tax residency in South Africa. As she became more familiar with the UAE’s tax framework and free zones, Nala’s services expanded to support individuals and businesses

Cekeshe explained that it’s not that South Africans don’t want to be compliant, but that while Sars was enforcing collection mechanisms, taxpayers remained misinformed. “They don’t know what taxable income is. They don’t know what deductions they qualify for.”

She said focusing heavily on digitisation and collections without prioritising taxpayer education was unfair and created a significant imbalance.

Drawing on her experience at Sars, Cekeshe said while tax collection funds essential services, a focus on “catching people out” can discourage compliance. “You’re almost encouraging people to exit the system, to look for alternatives.”

She said her role at Nala is to bridge that gap, helping South Africans who remain in jobs and pay PAYE navigate the system with clarity.

To mitigate the problems faced by expats, Cekeshe started working with clients in the UAE on the cessation of tax residency in South Africa. As she became more familiar with the UAE’s tax framework and free zones, Nala’s services expanded to support individuals and businesses.

Cekeshe said that many South Africans navigate tax and financial matters with fear, which is where Nala steps in. “We want to help you build and sustain your wealth, and we want you to do that with clarity, without confusion, and empower our clients to be able to make their own financial decisions with more confidence.”

The core issue often comes down to structuring, she said, with many high-net-worth individuals assuming that relocating to the UAE is simply a physical move, without considering the need to inform Sars of changes to businesses, wealth structures or income streams.

Failing to declare these changes or formally cease tax residency can trigger verification audits, with Sars using third-party data to assess local holdings, which can quickly lead to significant tax liabilities.

Nala works with a broad range of clients, including professionals and high-net-worth individuals, but is not limited to either group.

Cekeshe emphasised that accessibility was central to the firm’s approach. She said the UAE headquarters serves as Nala’s main base for now, but the firm plans to expand to other regions where its client base grows, such as Europe. While the physical office is in the Dubai free zone, virtual consultations with the wider team will continue as Nala scales globally.

The firm currently has a team of five and is seeking accreditation with the South African Institute of Taxation to take on interns and graduates, giving them global exposure and practical training by year-end.