Gap years seen as vital amid SA education crisis

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Dr Andre Abrahams, executive dean at Emeris, says the country’s capacity simply cannot keep up with growing demand for tertiary placement.

South African matriculants face a placement crisis as demand for tertiary education outpaces supply, but gap years can turn potential setbacks into valuable opportunities for skills development.

While South Africa celebrated a record 88% matric pass rate in 2025, producing 650,000 successful students, only 535,000 first-year spots are available across universities, TVET and CET colleges in 2026, according to the department of higher education and training.

“The country’s capacity simply cannot keep up with growing demand for tertiary placement. Because of this, it is understandable that gap years are a necessity more than choice for so many young people,” said Andre Abrahams, academic executive dean at Emeris, a recently launched ADvTECH tertiary institution that consolidated brands like Varsity College, Vega School and MSA.

“At the same time, it is crucial that gap years are structured around learning, skill-building and career exploration to preserve momentum.”

Abrahams added that graduate and entry-level job competition remains intense, reinforcing the value of continued skills development and practical learning during transitional years.

“A gap year is often and erroneously looked at as a waste of time or a drift away from academic pursuit, when the case can be quite the opposite,” said Abrahams.

“When students engage in focused short courses, they develop confidence for tertiary study as well as the workplace. In fact, having this experience ahead of your studies signals to many employers about your initiative and resilience.”

Emeris said a productive gap year should start with a clear plan linked to a student’s career interests, such as short courses or online and part-time work. This planning helps develop academic skills while building practical experience.

It also gives students the chance to explore career paths before committing to multi-year degrees, reducing the risk of misaligned study choices.

Industries increasingly seek graduates with future-ready skills, including digital literacy, AI fluency and data-informed thinking, paired with creativity and human insight. Soft skills like communication, problem-solving and critical reasoning are equally important but often lacking.

Courses that develop these abilities can strengthen portfolios, clarify career goals and demonstrate initiative to both universities and employers.

“Short courses work best when chosen with intent. Look for reputable providers, align course content with your career goals and prioritise programmes that offer practical application and credible assessment,” added Abrahams.

TimesLIVE