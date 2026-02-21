Rand Refinery correction & apology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The story “Rand Refinery enters Ghana’s gold market”, Business Times, February 15, erroneously reported that Rand Refinery will take full ownership of the Gold Coast Refinery within the next two years.

In fact, it will initially enter into a joint venture arrangement. Subject to the conditions precedent being met, Rand Refinery will first acquire a minority stake and, at a later stage, acquire a majority stake.

The article also created the false impression that Rand Refinery receives gold from Gold Coast Refinery. Rand Refinery currently receives gold mainly from the large, listed mines in Ghana.

Business Times regrets the inaccuracies.