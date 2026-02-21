News

Rand Refinery correction & apology

Rand Refinery will initially enter into a joint venture arrangement with Gold Coast Refinery

Dineo Faku

Dineo Faku

Senior Reporter

Gold bars are displayed at SA's Rand Refinery in Germiston on May 30 2006. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
The story “Rand Refinery enters Ghana’s gold market”, Business Times, February 15, erroneously reported that Rand Refinery will take full ownership of the Gold Coast Refinery within the next two years.

In fact, it will initially enter into a joint venture arrangement. Subject to the conditions precedent being met, Rand Refinery will first acquire a minority stake and, at a later stage, acquire a majority stake.

The article also created the false impression that Rand Refinery receives gold from Gold Coast Refinery. Rand Refinery currently receives gold mainly from the large, listed mines in Ghana.

Business Times regrets the inaccuracies.

