Transnet to name 11 rail slot operators in April

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager (TRIM) expects to unveil the 11 bidders selected to operate slots on the Transnet rail network as part of third-party rail access in April, says CEO Moshe Motlohi.

The companies were allocated slots on 41 routes on South Africa’s six rail corridors in August, signalling a fundamental reform in rail and the introduction of competition for the first time on the network since Transnet was established 35 years ago.

Motlohi said the companies were not named last year because there were a few commercial aspects of the agreements that needed to be tied up. “We’re looking forward to announcing those names from Transnet at the beginning of April so that whatever people have heard can be confirmed by us.”

It’s no longer about one operator but about having to deal with competing operators; therefore, professionalism is going to be required. We’re preparing for the corporatisation of TRIM. — Moshe Motlohi, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager CEO

So far, at least six of the companies had met the requirements, and the others were expected to do so soon. The allocations range from one to 10 years and are expected to improve rail volumes for bulk commodities.

TRIM, which was separated from Transnet Freight Rail in late 2023 and began operating a year later, estimated that the companies would carry an additional 20MT of freight a year by 2026/27. The third-party operators were also expected to contribute to South Africa’s ambition of boosting freight moved by rail to 250MT a year by 2029.

Reflecting on a year in office, Motlohi said TRIM was living up to its mandate to improve the rail network, pointing to the 10.7% increase in volumes exported from the Richards Bay Coal Terminal in 2025.

We reduced cable theft from over 180km to 59km. — Moshe Motlohi, Transnet Rail Infrastructure Manager CEO

Security incidents on the coal corridor have declined, thanks to the use of technology to combat cable theft and vandalism, he said. “We reduced cable theft from over 180km to 59km.”

Motlohi said, however, theft and vandalism remained a problem on the central corridor between Gauteng and North West, and lessons from the north corridor would be applied to improve the situation. “The dynamics are different compared to sparsely populated areas. People have encroached on the rail reserves and can get into our system and damage it,” he said.

He said the process of allocating staff from TFR to TRIM had been completed and a code of conduct had been developed for TRIM employees in anticipation of the new train operating companies.

“It’s no longer about one operator but about having to deal with competing operators; therefore, professionalism is going to be required. We’re preparing for the corporatisation of TRIM.”

Motlohi said around R65bn was required over the next five years to rehabilitate infrastructure, cover the maintenance backlog, and bring it up to speed, but money was a challenge.

Transnet was allocated R8bn in the medium-term budget policy statement in November 2025 for the rehabilitation of the coal and iron ore corridor. He said the R8.3bn should be used in the next 24 months.

Motlohi identified the real estate portfolio as an area with “tremendous opportunities” to complement the railway network, pointing to rail sidings and deck houses offering operators the value of having facilities linked to rail.

He said by maximising the real estate, long-haul trucks could be removed from main roads but would be kept in the game for short hauls between rail sidings. “Trucks will remain a complementary service where they run a short haul, and the trains will run long distances.

“Opportunities exist with third parties, some of whom are in the trucking business. There is nothing stopping them from forming consortiums and buying trains and starting to shift to the rail business.”

Business Times