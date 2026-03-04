ADvTECH announces 10,500-student mega-campus in Umhlanga

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An architectural rendering of the planned Emeris KZN mega-campus. Image: Supplied

ADvTECH continues to extend its tertiary footprint with the announcement of a new mega-campus in KwaZulu-Natal.

The leading South African private education provider has secured 10ha of land alongside the N2 highway in Umhlanga, where it plans to consolidate its regional operations and provide capacity for 10,500 students.

Construction is set to begin in 2027, with the first phase opening in 2029. This stage will accommodate about 8,000 students and include a purpose-built 500-bed residence.

A second phase, planned for 2035, will expand capacity and add 500 more beds.

The land was acquired from Fundamentum Property Group, which manages a large national portfolio, including the 100-hectare-plus Westown development in Durban.

This expansion comes shortly after the group opened its Emeris Sandton and Emeris Nelson Mandela Bay mega-campuses last month.

ADvTECH also welcomed policy changes last year that establish a formal pathway for private higher education institutions to apply for university status.

“We support a clear and transparent process for awarding university status. As soon as the framework allows, Emeris will apply,” said ADvTECH Group CEO Geoff Whyte.

In light of high youth unemployment and evolving market demands, ADvTECH said sustained investment in South African higher education is essential for equipping students with workplace-ready skills.

The group said its expansion across major economic regions reflects its commitment to growth, scale, and long-term impact, reinforcing its position as a leading national higher education provider.

