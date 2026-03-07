Optasia acquisition enhances FirstRand’s fintech capabilities

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

FirstRand CEO Mary Vilakazi says the group’s acquisition of a 20.1% interest in JSE-listed Optasia is expected to boost the group’s personal segment services under FNB.

FirstRand, whose franchises include FNB, RMB, Wesbank, Aldemore and Ashburton, paid roughly R4.7bn in November for the 20.1% stake in Optasia, the AI-powered fintech platform giving financial access to the emerging market.

Optasia, valued at R23.5bn, enables financial inclusion through servicing clients who do not necessarily have bank accounts or credit history through airtime credit and microfinancing businesses offering loans payable between seven to 30 days with mobile operators.

It has partnered with mobile network operators, including Vodacom and MTN, to deliver short-term loans and airtime credit services to millions of users each month.

Speaking to Business Times following the release of the group’s results for the six months ended December, Vilakazi said Optasia’s credit scoring capabilities had made it an ideal partner, as it offered an alternative data set.

Optasia’s credit score formula for customers is based on airtime usage, as opposed to the traditional credit scoring formula that looks at how clients pay their bills, making it a go-to for the underserved banking market.

“It’s definitely leveraging of capabilities where traditionally, I think, we have not played in the space where, you know, if people don’t have the credit record, or salary or income, we’ve leaned into that heavily. So that’s an opportunity for us, to leverage their capabilities for what we want to do in FNB,” Vilakazi said.

She said Optasia’s credit-scoring capabilities have the potential to help the lender when it comes to assessing credit scores.

“These short-duration loans are something that we want to enable our customers to get on the back of, you know, an eWallet or something very simple. So what attracts us is their solutions and then the capabilities that we can offer to our customer base.”

FirstRand will partner with Optasia where it has a customer base that utilises eWallets.

“I think it’s an interesting business model that they have,” Vilakazi said. “In the initial discussions, I think we’ve seen the teams have been excited about some of the opportunities that we can pursue together.”

Optasia specialises in offering short-duration loans that are repaid at the end of the day or at the end of the week, as opposed to traditional loans payable over a period of time.

“And it’s definitely a need that people have for short-term loan solutions,” Vilakazi said. “So that is something that we are also going to enable. To enable in our own customer base and in the markets we are in on the continent.”

FirstRand’s financial highlights included an 11% increase in normalised earnings to R23.2bn, with net interest income up 8%, and non-interest revenue up 12%. The group set aside a R5.8bn provision for a legal dispute in the UK relating to an industry-wide vehicle finance dispute.

Vilakazi said the group going forward was more excited about the prospects in African markets, which had higher growth prospects than those in Europe.

“Have we considered looking outside of Africa? I mean, we are in the UK, that’s outside of South Africa, and so that’s not a priority for us. I think the growth prospects for Africa are certainly a lot more positive than I think the outlook for Europe. To go find a niche in a market that’s not growing, I don’t think it’s something that we would prioritise,” she said.

With a rival expanding into Europe by acquiring a majority stake in AvaFin in Poland, Vilakazi is not fazed, saying FirstRand liked sticking to the knitting and could operate better in Africa.

“We understand a number of the markets on the African continent. But for us, the market has to be attractive. When we look at banking pools, we would look and say, ‘OK, but are these attractive for us?’ Our strategy is going to be able to unlock value. I think you have to look at the long-term or the medium-term prospects of that country. At the moment, I’m a lot more excited about some of the markets in Africa,” she said.

In terms of its African footprint, FirstRand said microeconomic conditions were diverse. For example, the declining diamond prices in Botswana had resulted in a balance of payments shock, prompting exchange rate adjustments and monetary tightening, while the International Monetary Fund programmes helped get economies in Ghana and Zambia on track.

FirstRand acquired Standard Chartered Zambia’s wealth and retail banking business, helping to place the bank among the top three lenders in that country. Vilakazi said the bank remained small in Ghana and Nigeria and was looking for growth in Kenya.