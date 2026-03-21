Exxaro CEO hails ‘new dawn’ after buying into manganese

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Exxaro Resources is enjoying a “new dawn” after securing its first manganese asset, extending its renewables footprint and bumping up its dividend strategy to return more to shareholders, CEO Ben Magara told investors this week.

As part of a move to diversify from coal, Exxaro acquired South Africa’s biggest manganese mine, the Tshipi Borwa in the Northern Cape, for R10.6bn from veteran businessman Saki Macozoma’s Ntsimbintle Holdings and OMH.

The group had been sitting on a cash pile of between R12bn and R15bn and the acquisition paved the way for shareholders to receive more cash after the revision of its dividend cover and increased returns.

Exxaro will be the world’s fourth biggest manganese producer after acquiring the Tshipi Borwa Mine, which produces roughly 3.4Mt of manganese a year, Magara said after the presentation of the group’s financial results for the year to December.

However, coal will remain a driver of earnings and it remains a big player in the coal industry through its Grootegeluk mine, and the company will continue looking into possibly expanding into copper.

“We are indeed still looking for that elusive copper asset, but we don’t want to overpay. Our investment criteria are rigorous, so we are looking possibly at an advanced exploration project in copper in jurisdictions we are comfortable with. So there are still opportunities for us. It won’t be the kind of cheque that we have spent in manganese, because we think we want an early stage project,” he said.

The “new dawn” reflects Exxaro’s manganese acquisition, he said.

“Manganese is in the house. We have doubled the renewable energy business from 200MW to 500MW, and we are going to be at just under 900MW by the end of 2027, so it’s a big growth in renewable energy,” he said.

Exxaro’s renewable energy business includes the Lephalale solar plant and it expects its energy generation guidance to be between 1,050GWh and 1,150GWh of full-year wind and solar energy generation.

Manganese is in the house. We have doubled the renewable energy business from 200MW to 500MW, and we are going to be at just under 900MW by the end of 2027, so it’s a big growth in renewable energy. — Ben Magara

Coal production and sales rose a modest 1% to 39.9Mt and 36.6Mt respectively, while coal export sales rose 2% to 7.1Mt as Transnet Freight Rail’s volumes improved, bolstering the group’s Mpumalanga region.

Group profit fell to R7.1bn from R7.6bn a year earlier, while income from equity-accounted investments rose to R4.2bn as higher iron ore prices and better zinc production provided a tailwind for its 20% stake in Sishen Iron Ore and 26% holding in Black Mountain, whose income jumped from R65m a year earlier to R490m.

coal demand. On the impact of the conflict in the Middle East on coal, Magara said demand is likely to be more.

“Markets are looking for more coal; we are seeing that on an upward trajectory. We are possibly seeing LNG [liquid natural gas] demand remaining high and bringing in those improvements to coal demand. How long it might be, the fundamentals of coal demand still remain,” he said.

Magara’s sentiments were echoed by the CEO of Seriti Resources, Mike Teke, who said the Middle East conflict again demonstrated that energy security ultimately dictates energy choices and exposes structural vulnerabilities in global energy systems, particularly in Asia, where reliance on imported LNG has increased exposure to supply disruption.

“Rising LNG costs and signs of gas demand destruction in South Asia are driving fuel switching and strengthening conditions for coal demand, particularly where spare capacity exists,” Teke said.

Exxaro plans to enter into partnerships with the train operating companies that will operate on the Transnet rail network as part of the government’s reform agenda, Magara said.

The company was in conversation with some to assure them of guaranteed cargo and ensure that the Lephalale region of its Grootegeluk mine is able to export between 10Mt and 12Mt of coal.

“We believe we do not want to run trains; we are not competent to run trains. We are prepared to give our mineral cargo so that these train operating companies can have guaranteed volumes so they can raise funding, so we are partnering with them, particularly from Grootegeluk to other mines,” he said.