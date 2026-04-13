Attacq, Rabie partner to develop R750m Waterfall City conference centre and hotel project

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Attacq and independent Cape Town developer Rabie Property Group have partnered on a R750m investment to develop the new Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel in Midrand.

The project marks the expansion of hospitality group Rabie into Johannesburg, underscoring continued confidence in the Waterfall City precinct’s corporate and events market.

The facility, adjacent to Mall of Africa, will accommodate up to 1,350 delegates in a single venue and 2,000 across 16 flexible spaces. It also has 180 rooms and apartments and more than 800 dedicated parking spaces.

The centre will focus on a boutique-style offering for mid-sized events, catering to groups of 500 to 1,300 delegates, unlike the larger events hosted by the Sandton Convention Centre.

It is expected to be fully operational by January 2028.

Rabie Property Group, which took over development of Cape Town’s Century City precinct in 2004, has helped transform it into one of the country’s leading mixed-use developments anchored by assets such as Canal Walk.

Its expansion has led to the launch of African Rain Collection, a new hospitality portfolio extending into Gauteng, with the Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel its first project.

“The launch of African Rain Collection marks a natural evolution of what we have been building over the past decade,” said Gary Koetser, CEO of African Rain Collection.

He said it reflects a deliberate shift from operating a single destination to stewarding a broader hospitality portfolio grounded in long-term thinking and disciplined execution.

Koetser said that even before the Covid-19 pandemic, clients in Cape Town were calling for a similar conference offering in Johannesburg. He noted it is unusual for the private sector to invest in conference centres, with most such facilities in South Africa run by government, as they are typically not highly profitable.

While they generate significant foot traffic that benefits nearby hotels, restaurants and businesses, he said it is difficult for operators to fully capture that value, with profitability further constrained by high costs, including food and beverages, staffing, and utilities.

The precinct has consistently proven its ability to attract leading businesses, drive economic activity and deliver exceptional experiences, and this new Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel development is a natural next step in that journey. — Jackie van Niekerk, Attacq CEO

The integrated hotel and proximity to the Mall of Africa are intended to help retain more of that visitor spend on site.

“The risk is high,” Koetser said. “We rely heavily on business sentiment and on government to be stable. I think the GNU created last year was a step in the right direction.”

He added that stability, combined with improved air access, is key to private-sector investment in hospitality.

There was still strong business confidence in Johannesburg, with companies that had expanded to Cape Town to follow clients now returning.

“A lot of people are very happy here. They don’t want to move. They still see a bright future here,” he said, adding that a strong Johannesburg remains critical to the broader South African economy.

“Century City has shown what is possible when conferencing and hospitality form part of a carefully planned mixed-use precinct. It becomes an economic engine for the node, not just a venue,” said Leon Cohen, chairperson of Rabie Property Group.

Cohen added that partnering with Attacq in Waterfall City allows the group to apply a proven model in a precinct already built for scale, security, and long-horizon growth.

Attacq CEO Jackie van Niekerk said the development reflects how the group continues to unlock value in Waterfall City through strategic capital allocation and partnerships.

“The precinct has consistently proved its ability to attract leading businesses, drive economic activity and deliver exceptional experiences, and this new Waterfall City Conference Centre and Hotel development is a natural next step in that journey,” she said.

“This node has grown from strength to strength,” said Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa, CEO of the Tourism Business Council of South Africa, highlighting the transformation of the Waterfall area over the past decade.

“This is groundbreaking for this area and for tourism in general in South Africa,” he said, adding it will boost the meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sector.

Tshivhengwa added that the development is expected to support continued business growth in the precinct as it targets domestic and international clientele, noting that every 12 visitors support one job, helping sustain individuals and families while contributing to the broader economy.

TimesLIVE