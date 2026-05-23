From ‘Net who?’ to health-care major: Netcare’s boss bows out

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When Netcare listed in December 1996, a respected publication carried a thought-provoking headline: “Net who?”

The rest is history. Netcare would go on to establish itself as one of the country’s leading private health-care providers — with the group valued at R23bn on the JSE in its third decade on Africa’s largest stock exchange.

It is hard to remember that Netcare went public with just four hospitals to its name. This has since grown to more than 40 outlets — raking in more than R20bn in annual revenues.

The early years of the group were dominated by founder and then CEO Dr Jack Shevel — the primary architect of the group’s early success — until he stepped down in 2005, handing over the company’s corner office to Dr Richard Friedland.

Promoted from the role of chief operations officer, Friedland has been at the helm since 2005, playing a key role in building the group. His imminent retirement will close one of the most consequential chapters in South African private health care.

Friedland, who joined Netcare in 1997, will hand over the baton to Melanie Da Costa, who currently occupies the role of executive director responsible for strategy and health policy.

(Nolo Moima)

Some of the strategic moves made by Friedland were to exit the UK market in 2018 while pursuing an aggressive expansion of its mental health proposition through the purchase of Akeso in the same year.

The group, under Friedland’s tutelage, launched new divisions, including Netcare 911, Netcare Diagnostics, and Netcare Plus.

Netcare chair Alex Maditsi showered Friedland with praise.

“Dr Friedland pioneered and led the development of the group’s long-term person-centred health and care strategy, underpinned by digitisation, data and AI-driven innovation, which has positioned Netcare at the forefront of healthcare transformation,” Maditsi said.

“He also initiated and led the group’s environmental sustainability strategy, which has positioned Netcare as a global leader in this field. We also acknowledge his inspirational leadership from the frontline of Netcare and the broader healthcare sector during the Covid-19 pandemic. The board thanks him for a lifetime of service to Netcare, to our patients and to our country.”

Da Costa takes over at a time when the industry has the National Health Insurance shadow hanging over it

Da Costa will, from January, become only the group’s third CEO in 30 years since listing on the JSE, and its first non-medical doctor in that position.

She takes over at a time when the industry has the National Health Insurance shadow hanging over it.

Friedland, who has worked closely with Da Costa over the past two decades, said she was well equipped to lead the group into the future.

“Melanie is an exceptional leader and a person of deep integrity. I have watched her grow from establishing our health policy unit to becoming one of the most respected voices in South African health care,” he said.

“She understands Netcare — our people, our purpose, our strategy and the contribution we make to the country.”

Da Costa had nothing but praise for Friedland as he enters the final stretch of a long career.

“The Netcare he leaves is not the Netcare he found — he and the team have built it into one of the most respected health-care organisations on the continent. I am profoundly grateful for his mentorship and committed to building on the extraordinary foundation he and the team have laid,” she said.