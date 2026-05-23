Irish investment eyes are smiling on African big three

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Ireland's ambassador, Austin Gormley, says South Africans will still get a warm Irish welcome.

Just a few months after President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Ireland, Dublin is looking to deepen its economic and trade relations with South Africa.

Ireland’s efforts to grow its trade with South Africa and other key countries around the world are part of a market diversification action plan that it launched last year in response to the more uncertain international trading environment.

To seize the opportunities that exist in South Africa and its fellow African economic superpowers Nigeria and Kenya, Ireland’s embassy in Pretoria — headed by ambassador Austin Gormley — is looking to rope in experts to do an economic impact analysis and produce a report on Ireland’s engagement with Sub-Saharan Africa.

The study, commissioned by Dublin’s department of foreign affairs & trade, will be expected to provide an identification and analysis of key economic sectors in South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria that boast the best potential for growth and noticeable growth trends in the previous five years.

“Bidders will also be expected to propose how much focus the final report will have on the priority markets [South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya] and other markets in Sub-Saharan Africa,” the tender document reads.

“It is anticipated that the three priority markets should account for approximately 60%-70% of the substantive analysis in the final report.”

Despite growing 28% between 2014 and 2024, trade between South Africa and Ireland accounts for just 0.2% of Dublin’s total. Nevertheless, South Africa is Ireland’s largest trading partner in Africa, with imports ranging from aircraft to data processing machinery to pharmaceutical products.

Ireland’s embassy in Pretoria is looking to rope in experts to do an economic impact analysis and produce a report on engagement with Sub-Saharan Africa

Trade between South Africa and Ireland grew 12.5% to $638m (R10.5bn) in 2024 from $567m in 2023 — South African exports to Ireland rose 40.4% from $119m to $168m, and its imports from Ireland grew 5% from $448m to $470m.

The consultants that Irish authorities are looking to hire will be expected to conduct an analysis of relevant foreign policy, trade and investment strategies and look at what comparable countries are doing.

The study will map key Irish companies exporting goods and services to South Africa, Nigeria and Kenya and vice versa; and map a baseline of Irish economic activity in the priority markets, including job creation, value of investments and key sectoral representation.

Ireland supports business networking through Business Ireland South Africa (Bisa), a platform it uses to assist Irish companies operating locally. Bisa is led by Liam MacGabhann, who previously served as ambassador to South Africa between 2014 and 2019.

Irish companies doing business in South Africa include Kerry Group, Kirby Group Engineering, Druid Software and Eirgen Pharma. Irish companies, particularly in fintech, are making significant inroads, employing about 12,500 people in South Africa.

Several major South African firms operate and do business in Ireland, with Outsurance one of the most notable.

Ramaphosa visited Ireland in October last year, stressing his administration’s commitment to strengthen and deepen ties with the country and to help build links between Ireland and the broader continent.

Ireland’s focus on Nigeria and Kenya as investment destinations does not come as a surprise; South African companies are also heavily invested in these markets.

Kenya’s economy is projected to grow 4.9% in 2026, building on a stable 4.6% expansion the previous year. South African firms, particularly banks, are falling over themselves to expand in Kenya and the broader East Africa region.

Nedbank is on the verge of sealing a R13.9bn deal to buy NCBA, a lender headquartered in Nairobi that operates across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda and offers digital banking services in Ghana and Ivory Coast, serving more than 60-million customers.

Absa and Standard Bank are also looking to strengthen their position in East Africa, whose economies are growing more rapidly than South Africa’s.