Hammerson lifts outlook after Manchester Arndale deal

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Hammerson raised its full-year earnings guidance after a strong first half and unveiled its first major acquisition in more than a decade.

The UK retail real estate investment trust (Reit) expects 2026 EPRA earnings to increase by about 27% year on year to about £132m (R2.93bn), up from previous guidance of about £120m.

For the six months ended June 30, net rental income rose 40% to £112m, while like-for-like net rental income increased 4.8%. European Public Real Estate Association (Epra) earnings climbed 33% to £64m, with Epra earnings per share rising 22% to 12.1p. The board also declared an interim dividend of 9.67p a share, up 22% from a year earlier.

The upgraded outlook includes £125m from the underlying business and an estimated £7m contribution from the acquisition of a 50% stake in Manchester Arndale, which Hammerson said marked the start of a new phase of external growth.

To partly fund the £218m transaction, completed on July 29, the Reit plans to raise up to £190m through an equity issue representing about 10% of its existing issued share capital. The acquisition, completed at a topped-up net initial yield of 7.8%, is expected to be earnings accretive from day one.

“Manchester Arndale is the first external acquisition that Hammerson has undertaken in more than a decade. It is a landmark transaction for us,” said CEO Rob Wilkinson.

Wilkinson said the shopping centre, located in one of Europe’s fastest-growing urban economies, offered significant opportunities to grow income and create additional value through Hammerson’s asset management platform.

Operational performance stayed resilient across Hammerson’s portfolio, with like-for-like footfall increasing 3%, outperforming national retail benchmarks across the UK, France and Ireland, while like-for-like tenant sales rose 2%.

Wilkinson said the outperformance reflected a broader shift in retail, with brands increasingly adopting omnichannel business models that integrate physical stores with online sales and fulfilment.

Rather than maintaining extensive store networks, retailers are concentrating investment in a smaller number of flagship locations that serve both as shopping destinations and fulfilment hubs for online orders, returns and click-and-collect services, he said.

The shift is creating a widening gap between dominant retail destinations and secondary centres as brands prioritise fewer, larger stores in the strongest locations.

“People want to go to the best destinations, whereas the rest, which are not offering the retail mix or experience that we do, are suffering.”

The trend continued to support leasing demand across Hammerson’s portfolio. The group completed 234 leases during the first half, securing £18.5m in headline rent.

New long-term retail leases were agreed at rents 52% above previous passing rents and 9% above estimated rental values, while flagship occupancy increased to 95.6%, the highest first-half occupancy level in seven years.

Alongside improving operational performance, the Reit continued recycling capital from non-core assets, generating £75m from strategic land disposals year to date, including the partial sale of Dublin Central at a substantial premium to book value.

The Reit introduced new medium-term targets of 6% to 8% compound annual growth in both Epra earnings per share and dividends per share, alongside a total accounting return of about 10%.

Hammerson said it would continue pursuing disciplined acquisitions of retail-led destinations in cities with strong economic fundamentals and growing catchments while maintaining a robust balance sheet.

Its property portfolio was valued at £3.6bn at the end of June, while its loan-to-value ratio remained at 39%.