Safety reset for mines after fatalities amid high metal prices

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Amcu says this is the 11th fatality at Harmony this year, bringing the total fatalities in the South African mining industry to 25. Picture:

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The department of mineral & petroleum resources is concerned about the safety of mineworkers after an increase in accidents.

Safety in the mining industry had improved, with fatalities declining to a record low of 41 in 2025, from 42 in 2024, but there have been more than 30 fatalities so far in 2026, according to reports.

In February, five mineworkers died in a mudslide at Ekapa Minerals, the diamond producer in Kimberley in the Northern Cape, prompting the department to launch a formal inquiry into the incident.

David Msiza, the chief mines inspector at the department, said safety in the platinum industry is a challenge.

“We are really worried about the platinum mines,” Msiza said.

Transport-related accidents, particularly underground rail, contribute to problems in the platinum sector.

This week Impala Platinum resolved to temporarily halt production at Impala Rustenburg for a week to focus on a safety reset after an increase in incidents. Impala said the reset underscores its commitment to ensure that employees return home safely after every shift.

Impala CEO Nico Muller said although the company did not have fatalities at its mining and processing operations during the six months to December 31 2025, an increase in serious safety-related incidents at Impala Rustenburg prompted the decision to halt operations.

“This safety reset reflects our belief that strong safety outcomes require continuous vigilance, meaningful workforce engagement and disciplined execution. It is the right action to take at this time,” he said.

Msiza said the department has formally engaged with Impala on the loss of life at its mines and is committed to supporting the company to achieve zero harm.

Impala rival Valterra Platinum said it is undertaking a third-party review of its safety protocol. Valterra CEO Craig Miller said while the group’s safety strategy keeps its employees safe, the third-party review is about identifying what could be improved.

“We are getting someone to have a look at us and tell us if there is a blind spot, if there is something we are missing,” he said.

Harmony Gold’s head of investor relations Jared Coetzer said safety is the first priority in mining. As the largest underground gold operator in South Africa, Harmony sends over 30,000 people underground each day, he said.

“And operating the world’s deepest mines, we believe we have the correct strategy. While we are making progress, more needs to be done to eliminate loss of life,” he said.

Msiza said the fluctuation of metal prices means that the mining landscape is ever-changing, while ageing and deep-level mines add a layer of complexity to safety.

“One of the trends that you’ve seen in the past is that when there is an increase in the commodity prices, we see the number of accidents increasing,” Msiza said, adding that in an attempt to take advantage of the price increase, some operations might move into unsafe working spaces.

The department believes that rising prices might be part of the reason for increasing safety problems in the platinum industry.

“As you are aware, the PGM [platinum group metals] prices have become much more favourable. That’s what we want because it helps the business of mining and ultimately the South African economy as well. But measures must be put in place to manage the changes that come with it — to plan production properly and not to go to unsafe working spaces.”

The department’s approach is collaboration, Msiza said, and where necessary, action is taken against mining companies, such as Lily Mine, where three mineworkers have remained buried in an underground container since 2016. The government is reviewing the Mine Health and Safety Act to increase CEO accountability and tighten law enforcement.

Business Day