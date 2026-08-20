Japan and India lead Exxaro coal exports in 2026

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

Exxaro Resources said on Thursday that exports during the half-year ended June 2026 rose thanks to a better performance by Transnet Freight Rail (TFR).

Exxaro, one of Eskom’s biggest coal suppliers, said export coal increased by 15% to 3.9-million tonnes, on the improved TFR performance and effective use of alternative logistics channels.

It said export sales increased 13% and coal destinations were dominated by the east and led by Japan and India. The group benefited from higher prices during the period, with the benchmark API4 RBCT export price increasing 15%, averaging $106 (R1,709.53) a tonne from $92 (R1,483.74) a tonne in the first half of 2025. It was at a low of $80 (R1,290.21) a tonne before the Middle East conflict.

Exxaro said it continued to use multimodal logistics solutions through third-party sidings in Mpumalanga to transport coal from its Grootegeluk mine. At the same time, the group’s talks with TFR on how to tackle challenges and the heavy-haul corridor between Richards Bay and the coal fields in Mpumalanga continue.

Continued collaboration and targeted interventions will be critical to unlock further capacity, improve reliability and support sustainable volume growth.

Speaking to journalists after the release of the group’s results, financial director Riaan Koppeschaar said the preferred route to transport coal is through the Richards Bay Terminal, adding that the intention is not to grow road transport, because alternative modes of transport came at additional costs.

“With diesel prices there is a cost associated with putting the coal on trucks. You will see that in some instances, it did not make sense to truck the coal due to the higher diesel price. As a result of that, especially at the Belfast Mine, we would rather sell the coal in the domestic market at the mine gate,” he said.

Exxaro Resources reported an 11% increase in production for the six months ended June on a stronger operational performance from the Matla and Grootegeluk operations.

The group’s production volumes surged 11% while total coal sales volumes increased 4% to 19.9-million tonnes from 19.1-million tonnes a year earlier, on higher sales to Eskom from Matla and higher export sales, partially offset by lower sales in the domestic market.

With diesel prices there is a cost associated with putting the coal on trucks. You will see that in some instances, it did not make sense to truck the coal due to the higher diesel price. As a result of that, especially at the Belfast Mine, we would rather sell the coal in the domestic market at the mine gate. — Riaan Koppeschaar, financial director

The Matla mine was the star performer, as thermal coal production and sales from that operation increased 35%, mainly due to early coal production from the Matla ramp-up project at Mine 1.

In May, Exxaro unveiled the New Mine 1 operation at Matla, part a long-term, R5.23bn investment project to provide continued access to the remaining coal reserves and ensure consistent delivery in line with its recently extended coal supply agreement with Eskom.

There was a knock to headline earnings, however. The group’s headline earnings fell 24% to R3.2bn, mainly due to lower equity-accounted income from Sishen Iron Ore Company and Black Mountain.

The group was bolstered by manganese production, as the recently acquired manganese asset generated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation of R29m for the period from March 1 to June 30.

Sunday Times