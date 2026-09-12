Nedbank’s digital, client-centred unit sees growth

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Nedbank personal and private banking CEO Ciko Thomas says the cluster is making its way to becoming client-centred a year after it was established as part of a strategic shake-up.

Nedbank merged its wealth and retail businesses as part of a race for a better client experience in a changing banking landscape that also saw competitor Absa simplify its structure. It created two divisions, personal and private banking and business and commercial banking divisions, as part of the restructure.

The Nedbank personal and private banking cluster, which generated R2bn in headline earnings during the six months ended June, deepened its client relationships and reported higher card volumes and insurance growth.

Under a focused leadership team, signs of the cluster’s growth have also been the international trading partnership and the launch of Nedbank Private, which seeks to walk with clients on their wealth-building journey.

The strategy is focused on ensuring digital is at the front and centre of the client experience, while cementing relationships between clients and private bankers, Thomas told the Business Times. “We want to build the relationship with advisory, not to make it transactional or episodic, and the only way that you can do that is if you assume to be adding value to the clients’ lives.”

The partnership with Danish Saxo Bank — an offshore trading platform that improves global market access and boosts the experience for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth clients — has been a major win for the cluster.

This is because the ability for clients to trade internationally had been limited before the partnership with Saxo Bank; as a result, clients who wanted global stocks would go elsewhere.

“We had a platform that allowed you to trade very actively on South African equities, but internationally you were very limited. People had to go through a series of loops, and as a result, if they wanted to buy internationally, they would go elsewhere. The partnership with Saxo Bank has made it easy for clients to do it within the family, so that was one big achievement,” said Thomas.

He said Nedbank has a long track record in wealth management, dating from its Board of Executors (BOE) days to what he calls the organisational “muscle memory” of how it builds and grows a wealth business.

BOE was later incorporated into Nedbank. “It’s well entrenched in the DNA of Nedbank. It’s something that we understand intuitively. So, to me, certainly, it feels that while it may not have shown as a central part of our strategy in the last 10 or so years, it’s always been there. The opportunity now is to really take the diamond, shine it up a bit, and really enhance it,” he said.

In May 2025, Absa established personal and private banking and business banking divisions in South Africa to bolster those franchises.

Keagan Higgins, investment analyst at Anchor Capital, said banking has moved towards managing more of the overall client relationship across banking, lending, insurance, and wealth.

He said both Nedbank and Absa were probably a little late in simplifying their businesses around the client rather than around individual products and divisions. However, the new structure makes sense for Nedbank because bringing personal banking, private banking and wealth closer together should make it easier to deepen client relationships and improve cross-selling.

“A client may start with a transactional banking relationship but over time require lending, investments, insurance, and eventually more complex wealth services. Nedbank should now be better positioned to keep more of that relationship within the group,” Higgins said.

He said, given Nedbank’s existing client base, the new structure is relevant. “There’s an opportunity to do more with those relationships, rather than relying solely on attracting new customers. If the restructure improves cross-selling and retention, it should support stronger revenue growth and returns over time. There are some encouraging early signs, but it is still too early to call the restructure a clear success,” he said.

Higgins said that at Absa the challenge had historically been more about execution than structure. “The logic of the new model is sound, but Absa has been through a number of strategic and management changes over the years. For both banks, the real test is whether these changes ultimately lead to deeper client relationships, stronger growth, and better returns,” he said.

Nedbank’s personal and private bank cluster gained market share in home loans and retained the leading position in vehicle finance underscoring growth in secured lending.

Thomas said the group has seen an upside in terms of insurance, which is now part of personal and private banking, and is running a fully end-to-end insurance business that sits under retail and services a broad spectrum of clients. “We can see that’s the right thing because the business grew premiums by 23% when we reported now in six months. So we’re very pleased with that. I think that’s a big achievement.”

To bolster client service, Nedbank designed a customer service programme through Henley Business School. “This idea that you expect your bankers to have intelligent and informed conversations with their clients doesn’t happen in Seoul. We have to train people.”

Business Times