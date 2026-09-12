Old Mutual’s banking sequel takes shape

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South Africa’s oldest insurer, Old Mutual, is bullish about its re-entry in the crowded banking space, punting its “right to win” in the highly competitive market as it approaches the 1-million customer milestone.

OM Bank will be one of the fastest banks to hit a million customers, with the lender’s CEO, Clarence Nethengwe, talking up value-added services. These, he says, will be key to winning over customers in the mass market, where Capitec holds a dominant position.

Despite tight competition from incumbents, OM Bank customers grew to 750,000 at the end of June and are on course to breach the 1-million mark by the end of September.

Nethengwe concedes growing transactional revenues is a “race to the bottom” as banks across the board reduce their fees to remain competitive.

OM Bank aims to generate value from value-added services on its platform and lending, including unsecured lending, secured lending and investments that will help reach the break-even target by 2028.

Unsecured lending growth is on the horizon with Old Mutual Finance, Old Mutual’s old unsecured lending business, being integrated into OM Bank subject to regulatory approvals, Nethengwe said.

Going home (Nolo Moima)

That business already has a R16bn book and 300,000 customers, and the plan is to grow that unsecured lending book to R23bn-R26bn in the next three years. The group is also looking to scale its secured lending, including home loans and investments, and introduce credit cards over the next three years.

OM Bank is not building from scratch, Nethengwe told Business Times, because 42% of customers come from its previous transactional banking account in partnership with Bidvest. He said 58% of customers have never banked with the lender but have been Old Mutual customers, meaning they have products such as funeral and investment policies.

People expected OM Bank to struggle to attract customers within Old Mutual’s “massive” ecosystem, but this was a mistake.

“We’re about to hit a million customers by the end of September. We have attracted them, and we are attracting them from our base,” he said.

In addition, new customers who do not associate Old Mutual with banking are expected to join OM Bank in the coming months.

“It’s resonating with them, and that number, by the way, is growing on a monthly basis. I’m quite confident that come the end of the year, we will have more customers that are new to the group in the bank than customers that were customers of Old Mutual.”

Asked if OM Bank would be likely to branch into business banking solutions, he said the group would inform the market once a decision is made. “There’s something that we are looking into, but we are not ready to communicate about that here.”

OM Bank targets customers earning above R8,000 a month in the mass market, including teachers, police officers and the private sector’s junior and middle management positions.

Discovery’s banking proposition has made early inroads in the home loans market, which Capitec is also looking to disrupt.

Retail giant Pepkor and Sanlam are also gearing up to fight for market share in the banking space.

For Old Mutual, OM Bank presents a second bite at the banking cherry, having previously owned a commanding stake in Nedbank.

The early success of OM Bank has Old Mutual group CEO Jurie Strydom salivating at its prospects.

“We will reach 1-million customers in the next couple of weeks, we reached R1.6bn in deposits at the end of August, and we are very comfortable that we are moving from establishing the right to win for the bank to making that banking profitable,” Strydom said in an interview after the release of the group’s financial results for the half year ended June 2026.

The group approved another R1bn share buyback during the period under review.

Strydom, who took the reins from Iain Williamson a year ago, said Old Mutual will prioritise disbursements ahead of capital deployment as its return on net asset value is below the 17% horizon.

“It doesn’t mean we will not consider opportunities, but as I have said before, opportunities need to be both time sensitive and attractive for us to consider them at this horizon,” he said.

However, he said, Old Mutual “is going to become a company that is famous for doing what we say we are going to do”.

“I think we are on track if you look at our sales performance, if you look at operating profit, and if you look at our returns. I am comfortable that we are where I had hoped we would be at this point. It is, of course, not a one-year strategy; our strategy is three to five years. I’m confident we are tracking where I wanted us to be at this point,” he said.

Business Times