NEWS ANALYSIS | Unrefined: the high cost of SA’s refining own goals

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SAPREF, South Africa's largest crude oil refinery in Durban, halted operations in April 2022 after flood damage under previous owners Shell and BP. The facility, which once supplied 35% of the country's fuel, was sold to the Central Energy Fund (CEF) for R1. Picture:

Story audio is generated using AI

The Middle East war, or conflict as Washington would have us believe, has done serious damage to supply chains across the world. For South Africa, the pain has been most pronounced in the price of fuel consumers have paid at the pumps since the first missiles landed in Tehran at the end of February 2026.

However, much of this pain has been self-inflicted. Africa’s most industrialised economy, which consumes about 27-billion litres of fuel annually, left itself unnecessarily exposed to external shocks after allowing its refining capacity to wither away.

Before the war, South Africa recorded a current account surplus of R190.7bn in the first quarter of 2026, the widest surplus since the third quarter of 2021.

The second quarter data was a sobering reminder that the country’s dwindling refining capacity was an Achilles heel of an already fragile industrial base.

The country posted a current account deficit of R205bn in the second quarter — the widest gap since the fourth quarter of 2015 — largely due to a surge in fuel import costs of 82% in the period.

The second quarter data was the first current account print that fully accounted for the impact of the Middle East war on local trade.

To put this in context, the R205bn trade deficit in the quarter is not too far from the country’s record R241.1bn in the third of 2013 — a period marred by sharp contraction in the secondary sector, particularly manufacturing after prolonged labour strikes by workers at major carmakers severely disrupted factory output.

While South Africa cannot control what happens in a highly fractious geopolitical world, the country’s authorities dropped the ball in allowing its refining capacity to dwindle.

South Africa’s active fuel refining capacity sits at roughly 208,000 to 250,000 barrels per day, down from a peak of more than 720,000 barrels per day a decade ago. Africa’s largest economy now imports roughly 61% of its refined petroleum products, up from 22% in 2019.

Research notes from the Reserve Bank lay bare the impact on import costs: South Africa spent about R76bn more on refined petroleum products between 2021 and 2024 than it would have if its refining capacity had not declined.

South Africa’s imports of refined products remained relatively stable at about 25% from 2010 to 2019. This changed in 2020, when refineries responsible for almost half of the country’s refining capacity closed. Imported refined products filled the gap, increasing exposure to global price shocks and shipping disruptions.

“Between 2021 and 2024, the oil import bill could have been R76bn lower if the cap to the import of refined petroleum products was at 25%. The oil import bill could have been reduced by an average of 6.1%,” the notes say, highlighting the 5,400 direct and indirect jobs lost in the process.

“South Africa’s decline in refining capacity represents a structural shift in its energy and industrial sectors. Ageing plants, persistent cost disadvantages, and prolonged regulatory uncertainty have discouraged reinvestment, reducing domestic refining capacity and increasing reliance on imported refined fuels.

“At the macroeconomic level, greater dependence on imported refined products raises the oil import bill and increases exposure to global price volatility, with potential spillovers to the trade balance and exchange rate and indirectly to inflation under adverse conditions.”

After the closure of the Sapref refinery in 2022, South Africa has only two operating refineries, and an overall capacity of around 208,000.

The loss of refining capacity put South Africa among the 20 countries that paid the most for the Strait of Hormuz price shock, according to a study by the Finland-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (Crea).

The study, released in August 2026, shows South Africa’s fuel importers have incurred at least R56bn in extra costs since the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East in February created the largest and most sustained price shock since the 1990 Gulf War.

The Crea study looked at prices from March to August, and compared what importing countries actually paid for seaborne fossil fuels with the prices expected by futures markets before the war. Several realised cost components are excluded from the analysis, resulting in conservative estimates.

Raymond Parsons, from the North-West University Business School, said the government needs to speed up plans to revise the country’s refining capacity.

“South Africa, having lost measurable domestic capacity due to previous plant closures — and with local refining now only meeting about 40% of national demand — the global energy crisis has clearly imposed severe costs on the economy. It has become a major concern which now needs to be remedied,” Parsons said.

To shore up confidence in the country’s petroleum sector, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) this week told parliamentarians that its subsidiary PetroSA remains resolute on reinstating the Mossel Bay GTL refinery to support security of supply and restore sustainable refining operations.

It said the refinery reinstatement business case was completed in August, and the company targets a phased approach. Phase 1 tries to reach about 18,000 barrels a day in an estimated investment of R5.8bn, while phase 2 targets about 46,000 barrels a day at an estimated additional investment of R8.5bn.

The CEF also unveiled a R117bn, three-phase strategy to revive and expand the former Sapref oil refinery in Durban, aiming to more than triple its previous capacity, in what will be a boon for the domestic market if the lofty plans materialise.

CEF CEO Tshepo Mokoka said the immediate priorities of the entity were to restore domestic refining capacity and strengthen South Africa’s long-term energy security.

“We remain focused on stabilising PetroSA through liquidity management, commercial recovery, revenue diversification and the reinstatement of the Mossel Bay GTL refinery, while advancing South African National Petroleum Company [SANPC] as South Africa’s future National Energy Champion,” Mokoka said.

“The acquisition of the former Sapref refinery asset, the operationalisation of SANPC and the advancement of the refinery development programme represent important milestones in restoring domestic refining capability, strengthening energy security and supporting economic growth.”

Business Times