RAYMOND PARSONS | Managing high policy uncertainty in South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

“Policy uncertainty hits a record high”. Is it a headline that induces panic, or one that needs perspective and remedies? After all, what goes up can come down.

“Policy uncertainty hits a record high”. Is it a headline that induces panic, or one that needs perspective and remedies? After all, what goes up can come down.

The North-West University Business School’s Policy Uncertainty Index (PUI) for the third quarter of 2025 rose to a new high of 81.0 (baseline 50) compared to 75.9 in the second quarter. So, what is the vantage point here?

The index has been around for some years, but mostly in negative territory. The PUI has therefore been an important metric companion of South Africa’s less than optimal economic performance in recent years.

The PUI was originally introduced because, as from about the mid-2000s, hardly any economic assessment or media release about the South African economy from international or local financial institutions, business lobbies, economic analysts, financial journalists or credit rating agencies appeared without the inclusion of the words “policy uncertainty” in them. It was therefore found helpful to develop an additional analytical tool that would fill a gap in the country’s monitoring of its socioeconomic environment, and which was derived from the best global uncertainty indices available.

Why does this matter? When policy uncertainty is strongly present in the economic environment, it lowers investment, employment and output.

Elevated levels of policy uncertainty inhibit meaningful investment and willingness to employ. Firms postpone investment decisions, especially investment that entails high costs of reversal. The evidence in South Africa over the years indicated that persistently negative trends in the PUI, after a time lag, pointed to a weakening in the fixed capital investment needed to underpin higher, sustained, job-rich growth.

South Africa must now minimise the impact of global economic shocks by better managing what is under its control — strengthening domestic policy certainty

Even as the present economic recovery has unfolded, weak fixed capital formation has persisted and unemployment levels have become critical. Positive economic news was better than expected GDP growth figures for the second quarter of 2025. They confirmed that the incipient economic recovery had not only accelerated but also broadened across several sectors of the economy.

Importantly, both household and government consumption spending provided firm support. The economic upturn, although still modest, is expected to continue in the months ahead, with growth of about 1%-1.2% now anticipated in 2025 as a whole.

But investment and consumption must have a balanced relationship with each other to maximise longer-term economic growth. Fixed capital formation has not yet come to the party on a sufficient scale to ensure a future healthy growth rate.

Instead of a fixed capital investment ratio at about 20% of GDP to support the GNU’s growth target of 3% in the medium term, it is still only at about 14% of GDP. There are several positive economic platforms in South Africa on which to build much higher renewed growth, but there remain both the global and well-known domestic negative factors that continue to elevate policy uncertainty.

How can we bring the PUI closer to positive territory? On the international trade front, key South African exporters face 30% US tariffs, the expiry of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa), and a new trade deal with the US that is still pending. Diversification is inevitably now the right export path to follow, but will nonetheless take time. The economy must remain globally competitive to promote its market share wherever it wants to sell, as well as put its national economic interests at the centre of its foreign policy.

As a small open economy, we must also recognise the negative global factors over which South Africa has little control, despite the wish for continued multilateralism and wanting to clinch alternative trading arrangements. In short, it means South Africa must now minimise the impact of global economic shocks by better managing what is under its control — strengthening domestic policy certainty.

Though some progress has been made with growth-friendly economic and governance reforms to reduce policy uncertainty, the implementation processes now need much more urgency, pace and direction. We must try to get more things right the first time around. The mini-budget next month must not become another casualty of a political saga like the main one was earlier this year. Growth-oriented reforms should be made irreversible.

In the coming year, a sufficient number of firms must feel that economic and political prospects in South Africa justify fresh plans for expansion. A boost in investor confidence requires a clear and predictable policy environment that enables business to take a long-term perspective on growth and development.

• Parsons is a professor at the North-West University Business School