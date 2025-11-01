RMB report points to massive R1-trillion export opportunities for SA

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South Africa sits on a R1.3-trillion untapped export prize, revealed in Rand Merchant Bank’s latest Where to Invest in Africa report.

It’s a number that should ignite boardrooms, entrepreneurs and policymakers alike, as it represents possibility — a pathway to reignite growth, restore confidence, and build a more globally connected economy.

But this prize won’t unlock itself. It requires action, alignment and ambition. Before chasing international markets, companies must get their house in order.

RMB notes that Africa’s most attractive investment destinations share three traits: discipline, reform and readiness. For South African exporters, this means compliance, accurate documentation, competitive pricing and operational reliability.

The biggest barrier to export growth isn’t global demand — it’s often logistics inefficiency, regulatory friction and lack of preparedness.

Ports, rail and customs must function as enablers, not obstacles. Likewise, firms must be administratively sound and financially transparent. The world trades with those who deliver with precision.

For newcomers and SMEs, the global trade arena can appear intimidating — full of rules, currency risks, and documentation trails. Yet, this is where the biggest potential lies.

RMB’s analysis shows that most of South Africa’s untapped opportunity sits in markets like China, the US, Germany and the Middle East — economies hungry for what we already produce but which remain under-supplied due to capacity and market-access gaps.

To close this gap, South Africa must upskill a new generation of trade-savvy entrepreneurs who understand export finance, logistics and compliance. The knowledge exists; what’s needed is accessibility.

Partnerships with trusted global trade specialists can make the difference — turning uncertainty into capability, and capability into confidence.

Export growth shouldn’t be a side project; it should be a strategic imperative. Every company that expands abroad strengthens both its balance sheet and the national economy.

When an SME secures a client in Dubai or Berlin, it doesn’t just earn foreign income; it supports local suppliers, creates jobs and boosts tax revenue. The ripple effect is immense.

Leaders should ask: What percentage of our revenue will come from offshore markets within three years? They should also embed export targets in corporate plans and balanced scorecards — measurable, intentional and linked to execution.

My previous column downplayed the Agoa opportunity in favour of the broader export potential that lies ahead. While the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) and its preferential access to the US market remains a great opportunity, the real story lies beyond Agoa — in emerging markets across Asia, the Middle East and Africa itself.

RMB identifies that South Africa’s export potential outside the US exceeds R1-trillion. The biggest gains could come from regions where trade ties are still developing but demand is accelerating.

As global supply chains diversify and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) gains traction, South African firms can position themselves as credible suppliers into both regional and global markets.

This is the time for SMEs to act — to explore, learn and partner. The “Made in South Africa” brand still carries weight, especially when supported by transparency, quality and sustainability.

The RMB report is clear: South Africa doesn’t lack demand; it lacks mobilisation.

If we can fix infrastructure, equip people with the right trade skills and make exports a board-level priority, we can unlock an era of growth few thought possible.

It’s easy to talk about potential. The real challenge is to empower new entrants and foster a culture of exports. Yes, South Africa’s major corporations have been exporting for decades, but it is time for SMEs to be empowered, upskilled and equipped — much like the export-driven culture that built the Asian giants.

The R1.3-trillion figure isn’t just a statistic — it’s a national call to action. For government, to streamline logistics and policy; for business, to execute with discipline; and for entrepreneurs, to step forward with courage and preparation.

With the right mindset, South Africa’s export engine can roar again — powered by SMEs, guided by specialists and fuelled by opportunity. The world is open for business. Let’s get out of the starting blocks.

Bezuidenhout is the founder of financial services provider BeztForex.co.za, and global trade AI platform Zynched.com